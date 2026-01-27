In Pictures: Storm Chandra tears through UK and Ireland

Storm Chandra has battered the UK and Ireland, causing flooding, travel disruption and school closures.
Most areas were hit by high winds and torrential rain while snow on higher ground added to the treacherous driving conditions.
Properties were flooded in the centre of York after the Ouse burst its banks.
In Co Durham, fallen trees and snow posed a hazard to drivers.
Across the Irish Sea, hundreds of schools were closed and tens of thousands of people were without power.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks