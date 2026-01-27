Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
In Pictures: Storm Chandra tears through UK and Ireland

Properties were flooded and people left without power following the strong winds and heavy rain.

A vehicle passes through surface water on the flooded A1101 in Welney, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Storm Chandra has battered the UK and Ireland, causing flooding, travel disruption and school closures.

Most areas were hit by high winds and torrential rain while snow on higher ground added to the treacherous driving conditions.

Properties were flooded in the centre of York after the Ouse burst its banks.

In Co Durham, fallen trees and snow posed a hazard to drivers.

Across the Irish Sea, hundreds of schools were closed and tens of thousands of people were without power.

