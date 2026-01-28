Man killed after lorry crashes into river during Storm Chandra
- A lorry driver died in the New Forest on Tuesday after crashing into a river in the aftermath of Storm Chandra.
- Residents at Iford Bridge Home Park in Dorset have been advised to evacuate due to a severe flood warning from the rising River Stour.
- Hundreds of flood warnings remain in place across the UK, with a major incident declared in Somerset due to heavy rainfall.
- National Rail expects disruption until Friday, with train cancellations in Devon and speed restrictions across Scotland.
- Several schools are closed in Somerset and Devon, and approximately 50 properties have been affected by flooding, with further yellow weather warnings for rain issued for South West England.