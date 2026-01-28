Storm Chandra latest: ‘Major incident’ declared over flooding as Met Office issues warning for ice
Somerset Council said there had been ‘extensive flooding overnight’ after Storm Chandra brought heavy rain
A “major incident” has been declared in the wake of Storm Chandra, as parts of the country continue to be disrupted by the heavy rainfall.
Declaring the emergency, Somerset Council said there had been “extensive flooding overnight” and the risk of flooding on the Somerset Levels and Moors “remains high as rainwater moves through the system”.
Storm Chandra also brought disruption to other parts of the South West, the south coast, and north of England, as well as Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Domestic flights were cancelled on routes serving Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Heathrow, Leeds Bradford, London City, Manchester and Southampton airports on Tuesday.
Yellow weather warnings have been issued for ice on Wednesday morning covering much of England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and southern and central Scotland.
A yellow weather warning for rain is also in place for South West England on Thursday, with the Met Office saying that further rain could bring more flooding and transport disruption.
What is the four day weather forecast?
Here’s a look at the four-day weather forecast:
Today:
Patchy fog in the east at first. Outbreaks of showery rain possible in the southwest and northeast, otherwise dry for many with some sunny spells. Breezy, but generally less windy.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:
Staying unsettled with further showers or longer spells of rain, particularly in the southwest and eastern Scotland. Some drier interludes too, particularly in the east. Feeling chilly in brisk winds.
Recap: Heavy rain and floods batter Ireland as tens of thousands remain without power
Hundreds of schools were closed and tens of thousands of people are without power on Tuesday as Storm Chandra battered the island of Ireland.
There were also travel disruptions caused by the strong winds and torrential rain.
In Northern Ireland more than 300 schools were closed and there was a yellow rainfall alert in place for counties Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone.
Storm Chandra map: Where heavy rain and flooding could hit UK today with ‘danger to life’ warning issued
Strong winds, heavy rain and snow are forecast across much of the UK on Tuesday, the Met Office has warned, as the newly named Storm Chandra brings weather chaos.
Storm Chandra is expected to hit with “very strong winds”, which may damage buildings and dislodge tiles that could cause life-threatening injuries.
Several weather warnings have been issued, including an amber warning for wind along the east coast of Northern Ireland and including Belfast.
The Independent reporter Shaheena Uddin writes:
Storm Chandra map: Where flooding could hit today with ‘danger to life’ warning
Storm Chandra sets new January daily rainfall records in several places
The Met Office have announced that several sites have provisionally set new January daily rainfall records due to Storm Chandra.
Plymouth (Mountbatten) has set a new record despite over 100 years of observations, while Katesbridge has provisionally recorded its wettest day on record with 100.8mm of rain.
River Otter reaches record level of 2.83m due to floodwater
The Environment Agency said the River Otter at Fenny Bridges, close to Ottery St Mary, has reached its highest recorded level, surpassing the previous record set in December 2000.
Levels reached 2.81m on December 7 that year but were at 2.83m at 5.45am on Tuesday, with a severe flood warning issued five minutes later due to predicted overtopping of flood defences.
A spokesman said: “Storm Chandra brought significant rainfall across Devon and Cornwall overnight, falling on already saturated ground.
“East Devon received 67mm of rain in the last 12 hours, with 88mm recorded at Whitebarrow on Dartmoor. Across south and mid Devon, rainfall averaged 40-50mm.
“There are currently 33 flood alerts and 39 flood warnings in force across Devon and Cornwall. Approximately 20 properties have flooded at various locations, with this number expected to rise.”
Drivers urged to carry floodkits due to heavy rain
The Met Office have warned drivers and residents in affected areas to prepare a floodkit, to help in the event that their home, business or car becomes damaged.
It is not safe to drive or walk or swim through floodwater, avoid it where possible and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep water call 999 and wait for help.
Preparing a floodkit should include:
- Insurance documents and list of contact numbers
- Torch & spare batteries
- First aid kit and any prescription medicines
- Warm waterproof clothes and blankets
- Bottled water and snacks
- Battery or wind-up radio
- Supplies for looking after your baby or pet
Recap: Woman hospitalised after tree falls on car in Co Fermanagh
A woman was taken to hospital after a tree fell on a car in the Snowhill Road area, Lisbellaw.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call shortly after 8am on Tuesday, following reports of an RTC.
The PSNI have said her injuries are not believed to be serious. A spokesperson added: "NIAS tasked one Emergency Ambulance to the scene.
"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, 1 person was taken to South West Acute Hospital, by Ambulance."
The PSNI said the Snowhill Road in Enniskillen is blocked by fallen trees.
A spokesperson said: "A woman was taken to hospital after a tree fell on a car on Snowhill Road, Lisbellaw at around 8.30am this morning.
"At this time her injuries are not believed to be serious. The Snowhill Road remains blocked by fallen trees and should be avoided by motorists at present."
Storm Chandra impact hits airports and flights
The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder reports:
Storm Chandra is continuing to sweep across the UK, causing significant disruption to flights.
The worst-hit airport is Belfast City, which is in the middle of the area affected by the Met Office amber warning for high winds. At least 27 flights across the Irish Sea to Great Britain have been grounded: 18 Aer Lingus Regional links to a range of British airports, as well as nine British Airways arrivals and departures serving London.
The Scottish airline Loganair has grounded 20 flights, including links from:
- Manchester to Newquay
- London Heathrow, Manchester and Liverpool to the Isle of Man
- Glasgow to Barra, Campbeltown, Islay and Tiree
Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to be flown to their destination as soon as possible on any airline, and to be provided with meals and hotels until they get there.
Watch: BBC presenter calls out weather man after he forgets Storm Chandra name
A 'major incident' of flooding declared in Somerset
A “major incident” of flooding was declared in Somerset, as agencies ramp up their response to Storm Chandra.
Somerset Council, the Environment Agency and emergency services have been working closely to aid communities affected by heavy rain and extensive flooding overnight.
The major incident has been declared as a precautionary measure to allow resources to be distributed, should the response need to be escalated.
Although the weather is forecasted to be drier tomorrow, the risk of flooding on the Levels and Moors is still high as rainwater moves through the system. Further flood warnings are expected to be issued in areas such as Moorland.
