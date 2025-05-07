Prince Harry speaks for first time since BBC interview at Diana Award event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex has been seen publicly for the first time since he revealed he "would love a reconciliation" with the royal family in an emotional interview.

Prince Harry joined a panel at an event for the Diana Award - a youth initiative set up in memory of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

The duke spoke in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening, days after an interview with the BBC about losing a legal challenge over his security provisions in the UK.

“Through the Diana Award, I've had the privilege of meeting young people who have turned adversity into action. That’s not just inspiring—it's the kind of untapped potential we can’t afford to overlook,” Harry told the panel.

open image in gallery Harry pictured during the panel discussion at a Diana Award event ( The Diana Award )

“Far too many young people are locked out of leadership pipelines because we’ve failed to build truly inclusive and accessible pathways.”

According to the Diana Award - which says it has the support of both of Diana’s sons - Harry’s appearance “underscores his continued commitment” to the initiative and “continues the legacy of his mother, Princess Diana, whose unwavering belief in the power of young people remains at the heart of this mission”.

He spoke to Legacy Award winners Sikander ‘Sonny’ Khan, from Michigan in the US, and Christina Williams, from Jamaica, about youth leadership and how employers can proactively create pathways for young people to enter and thrive in the workplace, as he helped launch their new Pledge to Invest initiative.

Meanwhile, the duke’s long-standing rift with his family was brought back into the spotlight last week, after he claimed the King will not speak to him and he does not know "how much longer my father has", adding that the court battle over his security “is a family dispute".

open image in gallery The duke joined a conversation in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening, days after losing a legal challenge over his security provisions in the UK ( BBC )

The prince stressed that better security was key to repairing his relationship with his family.

He said some members of his family would never forgive him for the book he wrote, Spare, in which he revealed a series of royal secrets.

“There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family,” he explained.

However, Harry said he had now “forgiven” them.

“I would love a reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore,” he said. “I don't know how much longer my father has.”