The BBC has acknowledged a breach of its "usual high editorial standards" in its coverage of Prince Harry’s interview regarding his security arrangements.

The Duke of Sussex, interviewed by BBC News on Friday following a Court of Appeal setback concerning his UK security, characterized the defeat as a calculated move by the establishment.

This description, aired on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday, was subsequently reiterated during an interview with security expert Richard Aitch, a sequence the BBC now admits fell short of its expected journalistic standards.

The BBC said on its Corrections and Clarifications website: “We failed to properly challenge this and other allegations.

“This case is ultimately the responsibility of the Home Office and we should have reflected their statement.”

The corporation also said the programme “should have given the view of Buckingham Palace”, and “this was a lapse in our usual high editorial standards”.

The Home Office said: “We are pleased that the court has found in favour of the Government’s position in this case.

“The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”

open image in gallery Prince Harry waves as he leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London during his legal challenge ( The Associated Press )

In response to the failed legal challenge, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”

During the Today interview, Mr Aitch, who is director of operations at security services company Mobius International, said he “was shocked but certainly not surprised” at the judgment.

He claimed that the “provision of protection should not be based on legal argument”, but on assessment of “risk and threat against Harry”, and agreed that it had been “a “stitch-up”.

Posting on X after the BBC clarification, Mr Aitch said: “There should not be any need to apologise @BBCNews for opinion based interviews.

“Absence of a threat and risk assessment on Prince Harry where the focus is on legal process influenced by the recommendations of a committee that is not independent, it defines ‘stitch up’.”

Harry also claimed to BBC News that he can only come to the UK safely if he is invited, and the King could help resolve the situation not by intervening, but by “stepping aside and allowing the experts to do what is necessary”.

The duke also expressed hopes of a reconciliation with his family during the interview, which was conducted in California, and alleged that the King will not speak to him due to the security issue.

Charles and the Queen, joined by other royals, celebrated the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations on Monday.