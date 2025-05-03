Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex has revealed he "would love a reconciliation" with the royal family in an emotional interview after losing a legal challenge over his security in the UK.

Prince Harry claimed the King will not speak to him and he does not know "how much longer my father has", adding that the court battle over his security “is a family dispute".

When asked if Charles had been approached to use his influence in Harry's legal problems, the duke appeared to imply the King was a hindrance, a comment likely to deepen the rift with his father and his brother, Prince William.

The candid interview with BBC News in California came on Friday after losing an appeal over the levels of security he and his family are entitled to while in the UK.

Here The Independent breaks down the key moments from the interview.

open image in gallery Prince Harry says his father King Charles no longer speaks to him ( BBC )

Hopes of ‘reconciliation’

The Prince stressed that better security was key to repairing his relationship with his family.

He said some members of his family would never forgive him for the book he wrote, Spare, in which he revealed a series of royal secrets.

“There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family,” he explained.

However, Harry said he had now “forgiven” them.

“I would love a reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore,” he said. “I don't know how much longer my father has.”

The duke has seen his father, who is being treated for cancer, only once since his diagnosis early last year.

Impossible to return

Prince Harry explained the security decision made it impossible for him to bring his family to the UK safely.

He added that he can’t see a world where his family would be able to visit.

“I miss the UK, I miss parts of the UK, of course I do, and I think it’s sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland,” he said.

Security used as ‘leverage’

Prince Harry said the downgrading of his security arrangements in 2020 was used as “leverage” over him following his decision to move to the US and step down from royal duties.

He claimed the decision was a “a good old-fashioned stitch-up”.

When asked if he had asked the King to intervene in the dispute over security, he said: “I never asked him to intervene, I asked him to step out of the way and let the experts do their jobs.”

My ‘jaw hit the floor’

Prince Harry also spoke out against the committee responsible for keeping senior royals safe – the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec).

The committee decided he would not automatically receive comprehensive security when in the UK after he stepped down from royal duties.

But Prince Harry claimed the decision was made without carrying out a full review into the threats he faced.

He told the interviewer his “jaw hit the floor” when he discovered a representative of the Royal Household sits on the Ravec committee.

He claimed that enabled it to influence what security members of the Royal Family get.

open image in gallery Harry told the interviewer his “jaw hit the floor” when he discovered a representative of the Royal Household sits on the Ravec committee ( PA Wire )

‘I cannot escape being royal’

The security risks still remain the same regardless of whether he is carrying out his royal duties or not, Prince Harry explained.

He said: “My status hasn't changed. It can't change. I am who I am.”

"I am part of what I'm part of, and I can never escape that. My circumstances will always be the same."

"I was born into these risks, they've only increased over time,” he added.