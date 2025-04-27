Meghan Markle shares sweet video of Lilibet’s American accent for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle fans heard her daughter Lilibet’s accent for the first time in a new video posted by the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle was back in the kitchen on Saturday, making jam with the daughter that she shares with Prince Harry when she asked for the three-year-old’s thoughts.

“What do you think, Lili?” Markle asked Lilibet, whose face was not shown, about the boiling pot of fruit.

In the background of the clip, fans heard Lilibet’s American accent for the first time, as she responded: “I think it’s beautiful.” Although Lilibet’s face was hidden, her hands were spotted stirring up fruit in a pot.

Lilibet’s take on the jam comes almost a month after Meghan launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever. Along with her iconic jams, Meghan’s business sells Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb, Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea, Herbal Hibiscus Tea, and Herbal Peppermint Tea.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle shared a video of her weekend festivities on Saturday at her home in California ( Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME )

However, none of the items are available anymore, since everything sold out in the hour after the website launched.

Meghan and her husband have largely shielded Lilibet, who was born in 2021, from the public eye. However, the royal has recently shared a few special moments with her daughter on social media.

When announcing the relaunch of her brand, which was previously named American Riviera Orchard, in February, Meghan included a photo of her and Lilibet on the company’s website.

In the image, Lilibet is holding her mother’s hand, in matching all-white outfits as they run across a lawn with trees, with the Pacific Ocean in the background.

Last month, the Suits star shared a video of Lilibet and Archie making a Valentine’s Day treat. The clip on Instagram began with a close-up shot of Meghan cutting strawberries into a heart shape. Accompanied by the Nat King Cole track “L-O-V-E,” Lilibet can be seen in the shot helping her mother before the treat is brought over to Archie.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet mixing melted fruit in a pot ( @meghan/Instagram )

When she announced her new lifestyle brand name, she also shared a video of herself in her family’s garden. Harry could be heard saying, “It’s recording” in the background as Meghan said, “The cat’s out of the bag.”

“Last year, I had thought, ‘American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.’ It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area,” she said.

Previously, the Duchess experienced issues regulating American Riviera Orchard, as she sought to trademark the brand in the summer of 2024, which was rejected last August.