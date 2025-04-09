Meghan Markle reacts to Trump tariffs amid launch of her new business
The Duchess of Sussex’s business As Ever launched its first eight products last week
Meghan Markle revealed how she thinks President Donald Trump’s recent tariffs could affect her new business, As Ever.
Last week, the Duchess of Sussex officially launched her first eight products online, all of which sold out in less than one hour. On the same day, Trump imposed a 10 percent baseline tariff on all imports to the United States, including a huge 104 percent levy on imported Chinese goods.
During an interview with Fortune on Monday, Markle said she wasn’t too concerned about the tariffs affecting her business because all of her products are currently made in the U.S.
She added that while consumers are likely to feel the effects of the tariffs on their wallets, she was glad her products were “accessible.”
“But as we look at the larger context of how this is going to affect the consumer day to day, I’m very grateful that in part of the conception of this brand, I wanted to create products that look more prestige, but are more accessible and affordable,” she told the publication.
“I think during any time of recession, people still want to find creature comforts, items that can bring them joy.”
The first As Ever collection included $14 crepe and cookie mixes, specialized flower sprinkles for $15, $14 raspberry jam that comes in “keepsake packaging,” $28 honey, and an assortment of $12 teas.
However, some people who ordered Markle’s products ended up receiving a refund.
One person on X shared the email they got from As Ever telling them the item they purchased was sold out.
“The orders were happening so quickly that the backend of the site didn’t have a chance to keep up,” the email read. “The Limited-Edition Honey that you purchased was, unfortunately, already sold out. We are very sorry and will be refunding your purchase of this item.”
In addition, customers involved in the business snafu will receive an item of their choosing for free.
“We are working on replenishing inventory and will gladly send you an item of your choosing to thank you for your understanding,” the brand concluded the email.
The gifts didn’t stop there. Megahn also sent a signed message and apology to customers who bought an As Ever product after it sold out.
“Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me,” Meghan wrote in the note, included in the same email. “I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey.”
Meghan promised these customers that they’d not only be the first to know when a limited-edition item drops, but they’d also be the first to receive it.
“No need to order, it will come to you in the mail as a gift from me,” Meghan added. “Thank you again for your understanding and support, and for continuing to celebrate us during the exciting time of launch.”
