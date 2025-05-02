Prince Harry reveals Charles ‘won’t speak to me’ and wants ‘reconciliation’ with royal family
Duke of Sussex calls on Sir Keir Starmer to step in and ‘review’ Court of Appeal ruling after losing battle over his security arrangements
Prince Harry has said his father, King Charles, no longer talks to him and said he was “devastated” about losing a legal challenge against the Home Office over his security in the UK.
The Duke of Sussex has said “for the time being it is impossible for me to bring my family back to the UK safely” after he lost a Court of Appeal challenge over the levels of security he is entitled to receive.
Of his estranged relationship with the monarch, he said: "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff," adding he didn't know how long the King had left to live.
"There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," he said in an emotional interview with the BBC.
But he had now “forgiven” them, he said.
Harry, 40, had appealed against the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the UK.
His barristers told a two-day hearing in April that he was singled out for “inferior treatment” and that Ravec did not follow its own terms of reference when deciding his security.
The duke said he was “pretty gutted” about the appeal court’s decision, adding: “We thought it was going to go our way” – and he asked that prime minister Sir Keir Starmer step in and review the ruling.
"I would ask the prime minister to step in. I would ask Yvette Cooper, the home secretary, to look at this very, very carefully," he said, adding that the specialist body that reviewed the arrangement should be reviewed.
The decision was “a good old-fashioned stitch-up”, the prince claimed.
More follows on this breaking news story
