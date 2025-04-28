Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle appeared to make a subtle dig at the royal family during her first-ever podcast interview.

Joining IT Cosmetics co-founder Jamie Kern Lima for an episode of her eponymous podcast, Markle opened up about life on the heels of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and the launch of her lifestyle and wellness brand, As Ever.

Markle, 43, married Prince Harry, 40, in 2018 after a brief engagement. They’ve since welcomed son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3.

“You have to imagine, at the beginning it's all butterflies - but then we immediately went into the trenches together. Right out of the gate, like six months into dating,” she told Lima of the start of her relationship with the British royal.

“So now, seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way. And that's why I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now,” Markle continued.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle and Jamie Kern Lima chatted about her relationship with Prince Harry ( The Jamie Kern Lima Show )

The “trenches” Markle was referring to likely included the media frenzy that followed her and Prince Harry since the start of their relationship, combined with the rumored tensions between the couple and the rest of the royal family.

Shortly after confirming their relationship, the Palace put out a statement condemning the “wave of abuse and harassment” the actor endured. Since then, the couple has publicly said the royal family failed to protect them from the media. Markle has also spoken about asking the Palace for help with her mental health while she was pregnant with her son and claimed royal officials told her it would not be good optics for her to get outside assistance.

Nevertheless, Markle said on the podcast that she’s more in love with her royal husband than ever.

“He’s also a fox. If you haven’t noticed, my husband is very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful,” she said. She also shared her belief that the two will remain married forever.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle appeared on ‘The Jamie Kern Lima Show’ on Monday ( The Jamie Kern Lima Show )

The latest comments come weeks after Markle made another perceived dig at the royal family on her Netflix show.

In the final episode of the first season of With Love, Meghan, the duchess gathered friends and family, including Harry and her mother Doria Ragland, for a short speech.

“I just want to raise a glass to you guys, she said. “This feels like a new chapter that I’m so excited that I’m able to share and I’ve been able to learn from all of you. So I just thank you for all the love and support.

“All of that is part of that creativity that I’ve missed so much, so thank you for loving me so much and celebrating with me,” she added.

The show and previously mentioned lifestyle brand are the latest milestones in Markle’s “new chapter” after she and Harry stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. The couple then relocated to California to raise their two children and live a seemingly more down-to-earth life, as is showcased in the Netflix series.