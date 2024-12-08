Heartbroken family pay tribute to ‘well loved’ football coach killed in Storm Darragh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The first fatal victim of Storm Darragh has been named as local football coach Paul Fiddler, as tributes poured in for the man in his 40s.

Mr Fiddler, who also worked at a local TV shop, was killed after a tree fell on his Citroen van while he was driving on the A59 at Longton, near Preston, at about 9am on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death was the first of two linked to the storm, which has caused chaos on Britain’s roads and rail services, as well as severe flooding.

Lytham Town FC, which lists Mr Fiddler as first team assistant manager, described him as a club “legend”.

“A well loved coach, football player, gaffer but most of all a true friend,” a statement read.

Paul Fiddler, in his 40s, was killed after a tree crushed his Citreon van on Saturday morning ( Paul Fiddler )

“Paul, thank you for everything mate. Our thoughts are with the Lytham Town lads, his friends and family at this time.

“Rest in Peace Paul. We will miss you.”

Mr Fiddler’s niece, Katie Elliot, described him as “the best uncle”.

“I love you so much uncle Paul,” she wrote on Facebook. “I wish I could have known or even said goodbye to you. I am missing you more than ever, and you will always be in my heart.

“All I could ask for is for you to message me back and make fun of me like you always would and speak to you for one last time.

“Thank you for everything you have ever done for me and being the best uncle I could ask for, and I hope wherever you are you know how many people are here for you.”

One of Mr Fiddler’s friends wrote on social media: “My heart goes out to Paul’s family during this sad time for everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Paul was a massive support for countless families in their moments of need, and his kindness will always be remembered.”

Detective Sergeant Matt Davidson, from Lancashire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Very sadly, this incident has resulted in the death of a man and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“An investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam or mobile phone footage to please get in touch.”