Storm Darragh latest: Second person dies as tree falls onto car while UK faces further weather warnings
Hundreds of flights have been cancelled due to Storm Darragh’s severe winds
A second person has died during Storm Darragh as winds reaching more than 90mph have left thousands without power across Wales and the west of England.
One man, in his 40s, died when a tree fell on a Citroen van he was driving on the A59 at Longton, near Preston, at about 9am on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Lancashire Police said.
A second person died after a tree fell on his car in Erdington in Birmingham just after 3pm.
Across the country, trees were brought crashing down and flights were cancelled amid wind gusts of up to 96mph recorded overnight in Capel Curig in North Wales.
On Saturday night, the Energy Networks Association said some 259,000 homes were without power in England, Scotland and Wales.
Flights were also in disarray across the UK, with hundreds of cancellations and some extreme diversions as planes abort landings at Heathrow and others are diverted to Germany.
Further yellow warnings are in place for wind on Sunday for much of England and Wales.
Yellow weather warnings remain in England, Wales and the far south of Scotland
Strong winds associated with Storm Darragh will continue to ease gradually but yellow rain and wind warnings remain in place throughout Sunday.
This means:
- Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected
- Some short term loss of power and other services
- Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
60mm of rain expected to lash England throughout Sunday
The Met Office said heavy rain was expected to persist in central and eastern parts of England throughout Sunday, with 20-25mm forecast to fall across much of the country.
As much as 60mm could fall over high ground of the Cheviots, Pennines and North York Moors.
Wightlink said the 8am car ferry sailing from Portsmouth and 9am from Fishbourne were cancelled, along with the 7.15am and 8.15am Fastcat services from Portsmouth Harbour and the 7.45am and 8.45am services from Ryde Pier Head.
Further strong winds to batter UK
More strong winds are set to batter much of the UK after Storm Darragh swept through the country.
Gusts of up to 80mph could hit Northern Ireland until 6am on Sunday, before a fresh yellow Met Office wind warning comes into force across much of England and Wales.
More widely there are likely to be gusts of 35-45mph inland, even reaching 70mph around coasts during the morning.
It means that further travel disruption and power cuts are likely until 6pm, the Met Office said.
Flood warnings in place
The Environment Agency has in force 64 flood warnings for areas it believes flooding is expected - with many located on the border between Wales and England.
A spokesperson said: “Local flooding from rivers and surface water is probable in parts of the West Midlands, North East and North West England on Sunday.
“Local flooding may continue into Monday and Tuesday along parts of the River Severn in Shropshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire until Tuesday. Land, roads and some properties could flood and there could be travel disruption.”
Outlook from Monday
Beyond the weather warnings for Monday, the Met Office says it will become more settled into the start of the week.
A spokesperson said there will be light winds for many and staying mainly dry.
However, they added that it will turn increasingly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle lingering along the north and south coast.
Waterfall flowing upwards
So strong were the winds in Northern Ireland on Saturday that footage caught a waterfall flowing upwards.
This video was taken in Coleraine in Northern Ireland where winds reached 62mph on Saturday.
Four in five homes that lost power now reconnected
Energy Networks Association said 259,000 customers across England, Scotland and Wales were without power as of Saturday evening.
It said that 80 per cent of homes affected by the storm have been reconnected.
The Environment Agency had 56 flood warnings in place in England on Saturday evening, meaning flooding is expected.
More than 20,000 customers still without power in Northern Ireland
More than 20,000 customers remain without power across Northern Ireland following Storm Darragh.
NIE Networks have warned it may take days for power to be restored to all customers in the region following damage caused by gusts of up to 70mph.
At the peak, some 48,000 were without power. NIE Networks said by 9pm on Saturday, about 22,000 remained without power.
A spokesperson said it is anticipated that a small number will have power restored overnight.
