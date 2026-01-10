Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour’s deputy leader has joined prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and a wide range of public figures from across Britain in backing The Independent’s incredible SafeCall campaign.

Lucy Powell hailed the “innovative” new service for missing young people, saying it would help address the “distress and damage” caused when children disappear, often at moments of acute vulnerability.

SafeCall, a free national lifeline run in partnership with the charity Missing People, can now be launched after readers helped the campaign reach its £165,000 target over Christmas, enabling support to be extended to thousands of children at risk of going missing each year.

Teenagers remain the most likely to go missing, with those aged 12 to 17 accounting for 61 per cent of all incidents, yet many say there is still no service designed to meet their needs.

SafeCall will provide a way to reach out that feels safe and secure, with anonymity guaranteed and support available at any hour. The free service will expand Missing People’s reach through a dedicated helpline, a WhatsApp channel, a 24-hour chatbot and a website offering advice written for young people.

open image in gallery Labour’s deputy leader Lucy Powell has backed The Independent ’s SafeCall campaign ( Lucy North/PA )

In a powerful call to action, the MP for Manchester Central said: “I know from my own constituency the distress and damage disappearances can mean for families and to those going missing themselves, often some of the most vulnerable in our communities, putting themselves at greater risk by leaving loved ones and support networks and services behind, or fleeing exploitation only to become more isolated.

“That children can go missing so easily in this day and age should worry us all, and it’s great to see The Independent shining a light on this important issue and its readers taking action to support Missing People and this innovative new Safe Call service built by children for children.”

The campaign has not only been about launching the new service but about raising awareness – sparking debate and pushing for change on an issue that remains widespread yet under-prioritised, with more than 430,000 people overall affected each year by the disappearance of a child.

The charity currently reaches about one in four of the children reported missing each year and, thanks to the support of readers, SafeCall will now reach many more.

open image in gallery The charity currently reaches about one in four of the children reported missing each year – and thanks to the support of our readers, SafeCall will now reach many more ( Missing People )

Jo Youle, chief executive officer at Missing People, said: “We are really grateful to Lucy Powell for recognising both the scale of this issue and the vulnerability of the children and young people affected. Too many children go missing because they are trying to escape harm, exploitation, or situations they can be powerless to change – and the risks they face once missing are significant.

“We’re also thankful to The Independent and its readers for helping to shine a light on this reality and for supporting the launch of SafeCall. This new service, shaped by young people themselves, will provide early, confidential support to help children feel heard, safer, and less alone – and to prevent crisis before it escalates.”

Ms Powell’s remarks echo that of the prime minister. Sir Keir Starmer said all young people deserve safety when he threw his backing behind the campaign last November.

Missing People ambassador Kate McCann, broadcaster and writer Sir Stephen Fry, campaigner Dame Esther Rantzen, former England football captain Sir David Beckham and presenter Lorraine Kelly are among the high-profile figures who have also supported the appeal.

Actors Amanda Redman and Monica Dolan and journalist Trevor McDonald have also hailed the generosity of those who have donated.

Ms Redman, who has been a patron of Missing People for over 25 years, said: “This campaign shows what’s possible when The Independent and its readers use their voices to shine a light on issues that matter. Thank you for helping Missing People make Safecall a reality – a service that will support young people before crisis takes hold.”

Previously throwing her support behind the appeal, the Bafta nominee said that “together we can make sure no child feels they have to face danger alone”. Redman has personal experience of going missing after briefly disappearing as a teenager, an experience that caused her parents serious worry. She has dedicated her later years to raising awareness of and funds for the issue.

open image in gallery Amanda Redman has said the service ‘will support young people before crisis takes hold’ ( Getty Images )

Sir Trevor, who has been a patron of the charity since it launched in 1993, said: “I’m so grateful to The Independent and everyone who supported this campaign. Reaching this target means SafeCall can now launch and be there for young people when they need help most. That’s an incredible achievement.”

The award-winning newsreader previously highlighted that “a story of fear, of desperation, a cry for help, a real cry for help” is behind the case of every missing young person, as he backed the campaign, having been heavily involved in advocating for the issue for years.

He also fronted a documentary about serial killers Fred and Rose West, which sparked the reopening of a missing person case, after it was reported that fresh evidence could have been discovered. The disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm in 1968 had been linked to Fred West, but the new extensive search in 2021 did not reveal further clues.

open image in gallery Sir Trevor McDonald, who is a patron of Missing People, is among the high-profile figures who are supporting the appeal ( PA )

Ms Dolan previously spoke movingly about researching the plight of missing young people who “no one even notices have gone” while preparing to play the role of Rose West. Speaking to The Independent, the Bafta-winning actor called on people “to look and care” as she hailed the new service.

Since SafeCall hit its target, she has now added: “Huge thanks to The Independent and its readers for recognising just how vital Safecall is and for making this possible. Reaching this fundraising target means real support, real protection, and real hope for young people at risk. This campaign shows the power of people coming together to make lasting change.”

open image in gallery Monica Dolan previously spoke movingly about researching the plight of missing young people who ‘no one even notices have gone’ while preparing to play the role of serial killer Rose West ( PA )

The Independent and Missing People's SafeCall campaign has raised £165,000 to create a free, nationwide service helping vulnerable children find safety and support.

For advice, support and options if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call the charity Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental. Or visit missingpeople.org.uk/get-help