King Charles heckled by public again over Andrew’s Epstein links
A member of the public shouted a question to King Charles over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as he greeted crowded in Lancashire
King Charles was heckled over his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein during a royal visit to Lancashire on Monday morning.
Charles was meeting well-wishers at Clitheroe train station in Lancashire when a man shouted: “How long have you known about Andrew?”
The rest of the crowd booed after the question was asked.
It comes a week after the latest tranche of the so-called Epstein files was released by the US Department of Justice, leading to a string of allegations over Andrew and his relationship with Epstein.
Among the claims are that a second woman was sent to the UK by paedophile Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew, and also that the former prince and Epstein asked an exotic dancer for a threesome in Epstein’s Florida home.
This is a breaking story - more to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks