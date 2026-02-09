Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
King Charles heckled by public again over Andrew’s Epstein links

A member of the public shouted a question to King Charles over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as he greeted crowded in Lancashire

King Charles III waves to well-wishers as he arrives at Clitheroe Station during his visit to Lancashire
King Charles III waves to well-wishers as he arrives at Clitheroe Station during his visit to Lancashire (Getty Images)

King Charles was heckled over his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein during a royal visit to Lancashire on Monday morning.

Charles was meeting well-wishers at Clitheroe train station in Lancashire when a man shouted: “How long have you known about Andrew?”

The rest of the crowd booed after the question was asked.

It comes a week after the latest tranche of the so-called Epstein files was released by the US Department of Justice, leading to a string of allegations over Andrew and his relationship with Epstein.

Among the claims are that a second woman was sent to the UK by paedophile Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew, and also that the former prince and Epstein asked an exotic dancer for a threesome in Epstein’s Florida home.

This is a breaking story - more to follow

