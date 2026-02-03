Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police assessing claim woman was ‘sent to UK for sex with Andrew’

Lawyers representing the woman have urged the King to contact them

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor features in the so-called Epstein files
Police are reviewing new claims that a young woman was sent for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the UK in 2010.

The woman says she spent the night at the then prince’s Royal Lodge residence in Windsor, her US lawyers said.

Brad Edwards, representing the woman, have urged the King to contact them.

The woman, who is not British, was later given a tour of Buckingham Palace, it is also claimed.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor features in the so-called Epstein files
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes.

"We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.

"We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

The police statement, first reported by ITV news, continued: "At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley Police by either the lawyer or their client."

Andrew features a number of times in the documents on Jeffrey Epstein released by the US Department of Justice on Friday, including images apparently showing him crouch over an unidentified woman in what appears to be Epstein's New York mansion.

Epstein also appears to introduce Andrew to a woman described by the paedophile as "26, Russian, clevere (sic) beautiful, trustworthy".

Andrew vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

In 2022, the former duke paid millions of pounds to his main accuser, Virginia Giuffre - a woman he claims never to have met.

He was stripped of his titles by the King last year after the posthumous publication of a book from Ms Giuffre.

Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy organisation Republic, reported Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to the Metropolitan Police for alleged trafficking offences dating to 2010.

But Thames Valley is looking at the case because the Royal Lodge is in that force’s area.

A review does not necessarily mean a criminal investigation will take place.

