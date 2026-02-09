William and Kate speak out for first time over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor involvement in Epstein files
Prince William and Princess Kate say they are ‘deeply concerned’ by the revelations
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been “deeply concerned” by the ongoing revelations from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Kensington Palace has said.
It is the first time William and Kate have revealed their views about the crisis, that has engulfed the monarchy and Westminster, and their thoughts “remain focused on the victims”.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations.
“Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”
The ongoing Epstein scandal, reignited when a huge tranche of millions of documents associated with Epstein were released by US authorities. The documents sparked allegations made agsint William’s uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and led to police launching a investigation into Lord Peter Mandelson over alleged misconduct in public office.
Among the claims are that a second woman was sent to the UK by paedophile Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew, and also that the former prince and Epstein asked an exotic dancer for a threesome in Epstein’s Florida home.
The latest allegation is that Andrew shared confidential reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore in his role as the UK’s trade envoy.
The former duke, who was stripped of his titles by the King last year, has always denied any wrongdoing and last week he finally left Royal Lodge for the Sandringham estate.
The Duke of Edinburgh was the first royal to publicly speak out since the Epstein documents were released, saying last week that it was important to “remember the victims” when asked how he was “coping” since the US department of justice’s document dump.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
