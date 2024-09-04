✕ Close Jeremy Kyle makes his TV comeback on TalkTV’s The Talk

The GP of a man who died of suspected suicide in the days after appearing on The Jeremy Kyle Show is set to appear at the inquest into the guest’s death.

Evidence is set to be heard for a second day on Wednesday after Steve Dymond, 63, died of an overdose and heart problem at his home in Portsmouth seven days after filming for the ITV show in May 2019.

Mr Dymond had failed a lie detector test he took for the show after being accused of cheating on his ex-fiancee Jane Callaghan.

The first day of his inquest on Tuesday heard the final text message he sent to Ms Callaghan, in which he said: “I hope The Jeremy Kyle show is so happy now as to what they have done to me. I did lie about my past, but not about me being a cheat – I never, ever did cheat on you. So they are responsible for what happens now.”

Mr Dymond’s son, Carl Woolley, earlier told the hearing at Winchester Coroners’ Court that his “very upset” father told him Mr Kyle had “egged on” the audience to “boo him” and that he was “cast as the liar”.

Coroner Jason Pegg previously told the hearing, which is due to run until 10 September, that the purpose of the inquest was not to “apportion civil or criminal liability” to any person involved.

Samaritans are available on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org