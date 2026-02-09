Police probing claims Andrew ‘shared confidential reports with Epstein’ while UK trade envoy
The police probe follows a new tranche of 3 million Epstein files, including documents that further illustrate Andrew’s connection with the disgraced financier
Thames Valley Police has said it is assessing claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential reports while in the role of trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein.
Emails released by the US Department of Justice last month appear to show the former duke sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore. One email, dated November 2010, was forwarded by Andrew just five minutes after being sent by his then special adviser, Amir Patel.
The former duke made the visits in his capacity as trade envoy in late 2010, conducting meetings and talks.
Andrew then appeared to loop Epstein in on a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan, on Christmas Eve of 2010.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson confirmed they were assessing fresh allegations after Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, said he had reported the allegations to police.
Mr Smith said in a post on X/Twitter: “I have now reported Andrew to the [Thames Valley Police] for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations.
“I cannot see any significant difference between these allegations and those against Peter Mandelson.”
Thames Valley Police said: “We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.”
Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing over his links to the disgraced financier but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.
This will be the latest blow for the former prince after the tranche of 3 million files revealed a photo of him leaning over the body of an unidentified woman. The images, undated with no caption, appeared to show the former duke touching the woman’s abdomen.
Elsewhere in the document dump, screenshots and scans appear to show Andrew exchanged emails with Epstein about a “beautiful” Russian woman, even inviting him to Buckingham Palace in an August 2010 exchange.
In response, the former prince appears to ask Epstein if it is “good to be free” months after his release from prison for procuring a girl under the age of 18 for prostitution.
That same month, Andrew could be seen in a separate email apparently telling Epstein: “Wish I was still a pet in your family.”
In 2022, the former duke paid millions of pounds to his main accuser, the late Virginia Giuffre – a woman he claims never to have met.
Andrew moved out of Royal Lodge last week and moved onto the King’s private Sandringham Estate after notice was served to surrender his lease last year. Buckingham Palace also announced he would stop using his titles and honours, including the Duke of York.
His brother, the Duke of Edinburgh, said it was important to “remember the victims” in the first words spoken by a royal since the latest tranche of documents came out.
Kensington Palace issued a statement on behalf of William and Kate which affirmed they were concerned about new revelations from the Epstein files.
“I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations,” a spokesperson said. “Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”
When asked how he was coping by a CNN journalist during the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Prince Edward said: “Well, with the best will in the world, I’m not sure this is the audience that is the least bit interested in that.
“They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this.”
