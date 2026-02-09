Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thames Valley Police has said it is assessing claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential reports while in the role of trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein.

Emails released by the US Department of Justice last month appear to show the former duke sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore. One email, dated November 2010, was forwarded by Andrew just five minutes after being sent by his then special adviser, Amir Patel.

The former duke made the visits in his capacity as trade envoy in late 2010, conducting meetings and talks.

Andrew then appeared to loop Epstein in on a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan, on Christmas Eve of 2010.

open image in gallery A photograph appearing to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor crouched over an unidentified woman which has been released in the latest disclosure of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein ( PA )

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson confirmed they were assessing fresh allegations after Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, said he had reported the allegations to police.

Mr Smith said in a post on X/Twitter: “I have now reported Andrew to the [Thames Valley Police] for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations.

“I cannot see any significant difference between these allegations and those against Peter Mandelson.”

open image in gallery Andrew’s relationship with Epstein dates back to the 1990s ( PA )

Thames Valley Police said: “We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.”

Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing over his links to the disgraced financier but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

This will be the latest blow for the former prince after the tranche of 3 million files revealed a photo of him leaning over the body of an unidentified woman. The images, undated with no caption, appeared to show the former duke touching the woman’s abdomen.

Elsewhere in the document dump, screenshots and scans appear to show Andrew exchanged emails with Epstein about a “beautiful” Russian woman, even inviting him to Buckingham Palace in an August 2010 exchange.

In response, the former prince appears to ask Epstein if it is “good to be free” months after his release from prison for procuring a girl under the age of 18 for prostitution.

open image in gallery William and Kate supported the King’s decision to strip Andrew of his titles ( PA )

That same month, Andrew could be seen in a separate email apparently telling Epstein: “Wish I was still a pet in your family.”

In 2022, the former duke paid millions of pounds to his main accuser, the late Virginia Giuffre – a woman he claims never to have met.

Andrew moved out of Royal Lodge last week and moved onto the King’s private Sandringham Estate after notice was served to surrender his lease last year. Buckingham Palace also announced he would stop using his titles and honours, including the Duke of York.

His brother, the Duke of Edinburgh, said it was important to “remember the victims” in the first words spoken by a royal since the latest tranche of documents came out.

open image in gallery The Duke of Edinburgh affirmed it was important to ‘remember the victims’ ( PA )

Kensington Palace issued a statement on behalf of William and Kate which affirmed they were concerned about new revelations from the Epstein files.

“I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations,” a spokesperson said. “Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

When asked how he was coping by a CNN journalist during the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Prince Edward said: “Well, with the best will in the world, I’m not sure this is the audience that is the least bit interested in that.

“They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this.”