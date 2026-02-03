Prince Edward breaks silence over Andrew-Epstein controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince Edward has become the first member of the royal family to speak out about the most recently released Jeffrey Epstein documents.

The Duke of Edinburgh stated that it is “really important always to remember the victims” when questioned over the bombshell release, which includes fresh revelations about his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson.

The prince was speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Tuesday and was asked how he was coping amid the controversy.

He told CNN’s Eleni Giokos: “Well, with the best will in the world. I’m not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that. They all came here to listen to education, solving the future.

“But no, I think it’s all really important always to remember the victims, and who are the victims in all this, a lot of victims in all this.”

Prince Edward has become the first member of the royal family to speak out about the most recently released Jeffrey Epstein documents ( Getty )

He has broken his silence after the US Justice Department on Friday published the third tranche of millions of documents related to the late convicted sex offender Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 as he awaited a trial on sex trafficking charges.

The latest files appear to have further entrenched Edward’s brother Andrew in the scandal.

Emails have emerged between the former Duke of York and Epstein from 2010 – two years after the disgraced financier pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution. Epstein served 13 months in jail before being released on probation under house arrest until summer 2010.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...