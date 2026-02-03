Mandelson-Epstein latest: Labour peer ‘amazed’ by unearthed files as new Fergie and Andrew revelations emerge
Police to review claims of misconduct in public office after peer accused of leaking sensitive information to disgraced billionaire
Peter Mandelson has said he is “amazed” by some of the unearthed files relating to his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, as new revelations about Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have emerged.
In an interview – which was published on Monday evening, but partly conducted last week before the latest tranche of Epstein documents was released by the US Department of Justice on Friday – the peer told The Times: “I too am amazed by some of the conversations I had and areas of my life where I was seeking advice from Epstein.”
Lord Mandelson’s remarks come as the Metropolitan Police said it will review reports into alleged misconduct in a public office after the peer was accused of leaking sensitive information to Epstein while he was a cabinet minister in Gordon Brown’s government.
Meanwhile, an email to the disgraced billionaire from a sender called Sarah, whom The Independent believes to be the former Duchess of York, has emerged, which reads: “No woman has ever left the royal family with her head, and the [sic] cannot behead me, therefore they will discredit me.”
In another email exchange, the former Duke of York appeared to congratulate Epstein about the conclusion of his house arrest, writing to Epstein on 24 July 2010: “Congratulations! [Redacted] told me you were allowed out from yesterday.”
Andrew congratulated Epstein on his release from house arrest
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appeared to congratulate Jeffrey Epstein about the conclusion of his house arrest, according to newly-released documents.
The US Justice Department on Friday published the third tranche of millions of documents related to the late convicted sex offender Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 as he awaited a trial on sex trafficking charges.
The latest documents appear to include emails between Andrew and Epstein from 2010 - two years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution. Epstein served 13 months in jail before being released on probation under house arrest until summer 2010.
An exchange between Epstein and an email account named “The Duke”, from which messages were signed “HRH The Duke of York KG”, dated late July 2010 show the two appearing to make plans to meet.
On 24 July 2010, Epstein emailed to say “I will be in Paris starting tomorrow.”
That same day, ‘The Duke” replied: “Congratulations! [Redacted] told me you were allowed out from yesterday. How long in Paris for? I am back in London from 16th. A”.
Read more here:
Andrew congratulated Epstein on his release from house arrest
New revelations about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor also emerge
New revelations about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have also emerged following the release of the latest tranche of Epstein documents by the US Department of Justice.
In one email, from the former Duke of York, he can be seen inviting Epstein to what is thought to be Buckingham Palace, in the months after the sex offender was released from house arrest. In an exchange on 29 September 2010, Andrew said: “Delighted for you to come here to BP. Come with whomever.”
New revelations about Sarah Ferguson emerge after latest release of Epstein files
New revelations about Sarah Ferguson have emerged after the latest tranche of Epstein documents was released by the US Department of Justice on Friday.
An email to the disgraced billionaire from a sender called Sarah, whom The Independent believes to be the former duchess, has emerged, which reads: “No woman has ever left the royal family with her head, and the [sic] cannot behead me, therefore they will discredit me.”
Tories planning a vote on releasing the vetting documents for Mandelson
Political editor David Maddox reports:
Kemi Badenoch is considering forcing a vote to release the documents on the vetting Peter Mandelson received ahead of being appointed ambassador to the US in January last year.
The appointment came despite warnings from the Donald Trump administration over Mandelson’s links to China and the convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The Independent also revealed that MI6 and the security agencies did not pass Mandelson in the vetting process with concerns also raised by them about China and Epstein.
The Tories have an opposition vote tomorrow and are now understood to be considering a vote on disclosing the vetting documents to provide transparency on why Sir Keir Starmer and his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney pushed the appointment through.
Mandelson insists Epstein’s money did not influence his actions in office
Lord Mandelson has insisted Jeffrey Epstein’s money did not influence his actions in office.
In a Times interview conducted before the latest allegations came to light, Lord Mandelson admitted to a “lapse in judgment” over Epstein’s funding of an osteopathy course for the peer’s husband Reinaldo Avila da Silva in 2009, at the time the government was dealing with the global financial crisis.
The files contain reference to a £10,000 transfer from Epstein.
“In retrospect, it was clearly a lapse in our collective judgment for Reinaldo to accept this offer. At the time it was not a consequential decision,” he said.
Lord Mandelson rejected the suggestion this left him open to bribery claims, with Epstein lobbying him to change banker bonus rules.
“There was non-stop discussion from the entire industry about reforming the banks and how to strike the right balance in regulation,” Lord Mandelson said.
“The idea that giving Reinaldo an osteopath bursary is going to sway mine or anyone else’s views about banking policy is risible.”
The peer insisted he had “absolutely no recollection” of receiving payments totalling 75,000 US dollars (around £55,000) from Epstein between 2003 and 2004 as bank details in the files release by the US Department of Justice indicated.
Watch: Royal expert warns there's 'more to come' in Epstein files and 'it can only get worse'
Mandelson 'asked Epstein for help with a car in Boston', files suggest
Senior reporter Alex Ross reports:
As Lord Mandelson faces ever-increasing scrutiny over his dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, more is still emerging from the files released by the US Department of Justice on Friday.
One email has surfaced suggesting the peer asked Epstein's team for assistance in finding a car during a visit to Boston in 2012 – and he refused it.
It was four years after Epstein had served 13 months of an 18-month sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor, for which he was registered as a sex offender.
In the email to Epstein from his assistant, Lesley Groff, dated 29 May 2012, she says: "Peter Mandelson is asking that I help him with a car service in Boston. I can book him the car with the company we always use.... Did you want to pay for the car?"
Epstein replied eight minutes later: "No."
It is not clear why Lord Mandelson wanted help with a car in Boston, in Massachusetts. Two days after the email, the annual Bilderberg conference in Chantilly in Virginia started, at which the peer reportedly attended.
The event, a gathering of global business leaders and politicians, ran from 31 May to 3 June 2012.
Lib Dems call for national inquiry into Epstein’s influence at 'heart of British political establishment'
Political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
The Liberal Democrats have called for a statutory public inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein and his influence at the “heart of the British political establishment",
It comes after the Epstein files suggested that Lord Peter Mandelson leaked market-sensitive information from the heart of government, and also suggest that Epstein had ties with Putin and Russia.
Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: “The victims of this scandal and their families deserve the full truth and to see those responsible held to account.
“The government should launch a full statutory inquiry into how a convicted paedophile with suspected ties to Vladimir Putin was able to gain access to the heart of the British political establishment.
“Epstein was leaked highly market-sensitive information by a minister acting as a mole in Whitehall, leaving our institutions dangerously exposed and posing a grave threat to national security.
“A full public inquiry with powers to compel witnesses and access messages and emails is essential. Only complete transparency can restore public trust, deliver justice for victims and prevent this level of corruption from ever happening again.”
Labour unwilling to reveal details on Mandelson investigation
Political editor David Maddox reports:
There have been a noticeable lack of details regarding some key aspects of what happened with Lord Mandelson.
Labour have not been willing to say when a disciplinary investigation was started with the peer regarding the Jeffrey Epstein files. Nor do we know precisely who asked for it or what it specifically was on.
There is a suspicion in parliament that it was hastily begun to make it look as though the prime minister was taking much delayed action.
'Praying for hung parliament or well-hung young man,' Mandelson says in email to Epstein
It has emerged that Peter Mandelson said to Jeffrey Epstein in an email sent on election day in 2010: “We are praying for a hung parliament. Alternatively, a well-hung young man.”
At the time, Lord Mandelson was business secretary, and he had been heavily involved in running the Labour Party’s 2010 general election campaign.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks