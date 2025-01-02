Man appears in court after New Year’s Eve revellers injured in hit-and-run crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has appeared in court accused of dangerous driving and assault after two New Year’s Eve revellers were injured in a hit-and-run crash.

Daniel Sterling, 40, is charged over the incident which happened near the junction of Regent’s Park Road and Primrose Hill in north London on Wednesday.

The area had been busy with revellers who had been at Primrose Hill to watch London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display and temporary road closures were in place with stewards on the streets.

Sterling appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

Prosecuting, Edward Aydin described the incident as “highly dangerous”.

The defendant, who wore a grey sweater in the dock, confirmed his name and address.

Sterling, of Well Walk in Camden, was also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to provide a drug test, possession of a knife in a public place and a racially aggravated public order offence relating to a security guard.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Wood Green Crown Court for a case management hearing on February 3.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the scene shortly after midnight after reports of a vehicle crashing into a pedestrian.

The driver failed to stop and made off along Primrose Hill Road where a second pedestrian was struck, Scotland Yard said.

Police confirmed a 21-year-old man suffered minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.

The second pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as not life-changing.

The Met said the incident was not being treated as terror-related.