Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man, 21, dies after fireworks aimed at people in ‘disturbance’ on street

Police say the death is being treated as unexplained as forensics comb the scene of the ‘disturbance’ in Paisley

Amy-Clare Martin
Crime Correspondent
Sunday 19 January 2025 09:08 EST
The scene in Maree Road in Paisley where a man died after being found injured
The scene in Maree Road in Paisley where a man died after being found injured (PA Wire)

Detectives are investigating after a 21-year-old died in a “disturbance” which saw fireworks aimed at people on a residential road in the Scottish Lowlands.

Emergency services rushed to the incident in Maree Road and Lochbroom Drive in the Foxbar area of Paisley, Renfrewshire, at around 4.15pm on Saturday.

Eyewitness reports on social media have said fireworks were aimed at people during the incident.

A police cordon was put in place in an area of Paisley following the incident
A police cordon was put in place in an area of Paisley following the incident (PA Wire)

A man was found seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland confirmed the 21-year-old’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and his next of kin have been informed.

Officers have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with assault. He was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged, The Independent understands.

Forensic tents and a police cordon remain at the scene on Sunday as officers try to establish what happened during the disturbance. One tent appeared to be covering a car parked on the road.

The police cordon and forensic tent on Maree Road, Paisley following an incident in the area on Saturday
The police cordon and forensic tent on Maree Road, Paisley following an incident in the area on Saturday (PA Wire)

Detective Inspector Euan McMillan said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident, however there is no threat to the wider public.

“Officers will remain in the area as inquiries are carried out and anyone with any concerns can approach them.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in