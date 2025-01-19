Man, 21, dies after fireworks aimed at people in ‘disturbance’ on street

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Detectives are investigating after a 21-year-old died in a “disturbance” which saw fireworks aimed at people on a residential road in the Scottish Lowlands.

Emergency services rushed to the incident in Maree Road and Lochbroom Drive in the Foxbar area of Paisley, Renfrewshire, at around 4.15pm on Saturday.

Eyewitness reports on social media have said fireworks were aimed at people during the incident.

A police cordon was put in place in an area of Paisley following the incident

A man was found seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland confirmed the 21-year-old’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and his next of kin have been informed.

Officers have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with assault. He was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged, The Independent understands.

Forensic tents and a police cordon remain at the scene on Sunday as officers try to establish what happened during the disturbance. One tent appeared to be covering a car parked on the road.

The police cordon and forensic tent on Maree Road, Paisley following an incident in the area on Saturday

Detective Inspector Euan McMillan said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident, however there is no threat to the wider public.

“Officers will remain in the area as inquiries are carried out and anyone with any concerns can approach them.”