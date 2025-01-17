Missing Aberdeen sisters latest: Mystery deepens as sisters planned to end tenancy just before disappearance
Police Scotland continue major search for triplets Eliza and Henrietta Huszti as family issue desperate plea saying ‘all we want is for them to be found’
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The mystery of the two missing sisters from Aberdeen has only deepened after it has emerged that they were planning to move out of their flat just before their disappearance.
Police Scotland continues to appeal for help finding Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, who were last seen more than a week ago.
After the sisters were reported missing from their home in Aberdeen city centre, their brother Jozsef Huszti told BBC News: “We don’t understand this whole thing. That they wrote a message to their landlady, that they wanted to immediately end their tenancy agreement. We didn’t have any information about that. So that’s the strange thing.”
In a desperate plea, the sisters’ family said: “All we want is for them to be found.”
The pair, who are originally from Hungary, were last seen on CCTV in Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee at around 2.12am on 7 January. They crossed the bridge and turned right on to a footpath next to the river, heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.
One theory police are considering is that the siblings somehow entered the water, and extensive search efforts – involving the force’s helicopter, dog branch and marine unit – have been focusing on the river and surrounding area.
Officers added that there is nothing to suggest criminality in relation to their disappearance.
Mystery deepens as twins planned to end tenancy just before disappearance
The mystery of the missing sisters in Aberdeen has only deepened after it emerged that the pair were planning to end their tenancy just before their disappearance.
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, who went missing more than a week ago, did not tell their family they were “immediately” going to move out of their rented flat, according to their brother Jozsef.
He said they even had a phone call with their mother, with whom they were close, days before they vanished and made no mention of their decision.
He told the BBC: “They wrote a message to their landlady that they wanted to immediately end their tenancy agreement. We didn’t have any information about that.
“So that’s the strange thing, that the girls didn’t tell us anything about that.
“They never mentioned any such plan.”
He told the broadcaster the women had no financial difficulties and were saving up to buy their own property.
Everything we know about the missing Huszti sisters
Police are still looking for sisters Henrietta and Eliza Huszti more than a week after they went missing from their home in Aberdeen City Centre.
The sisters, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, were reported missing by their landlord, days after they stated their intention to leave the tenancy they shared. Henrietta and Eliza - who are both from Hungary - are both described as white women of slim build with long brown hair.
Police continue to keep an open mind about where the two may have gone, although they are considering one theory that the pair somehow entered the water. A police helicopter, dog branch and marine unit are focusing on the river and its surrounding area.
My colleague Bryony Gooch reports:
Everything we know about the missing Huszti sisters in Aberdeen one week later
Police Scotland have entered week two of their search for sisters Henrietta and Eliza Huszti who went missing from their home in Aberdeen more than a week ago
When did they go missing?
Eliza and Henrietta were last spotted on CCTV in Market Street at Victoria Bridge at around 2.12am on Tuesday, 7 January. They were then seen crossing the bridge and turning right onto a footpath next to the River Dee, heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club.
The area was covered in snow and ice when the sisters disappeared, following a bitter cold snap across the country.
Bryony Gooch reports on everything we know so far about their disappearance.
What have police said about their disappearance?
Superintendent David Howieson said this week police remain “extremely concerned for Eliza and Henrietta”.
He said officers continue to search the river and its surrounding area with “considerable efforts”, and will examine all available CCTV footage to establish the sisters’ movements.
Officers are also speaking to a number of people in their enquiries and remain in regular contact with Eliza and Henrietta’s family in Hungary to “provide them with support”.
He added in the days preceding their disappearance, the sisters had indicated to their landlord that they intended to leave their tenancy.
“The landlord carried out inquiries at the address which has led them to be concerned about the whereabouts of the sisters,” Mr Howieson said.
He said the police were “trying to remain open-minded in terms of what the wider circumstances may have been”, as the behaviour of the duo was considered to be “very out of character”.
Family doesn’t understand sisters’ disappearance
Eliza and Henrietta’s family have continued to speak out, with their brother Joszef Huszti appearing on the BBC, where he said the family don’t understand their disappearance.
He said from his home in Budapest: “That they wrote a message to their landlady, that they wanted to immediately end their tenancy agreement. We didn’t have any information about that.
“So that’s the strange thing, that the girls didn’t tell us anything about that. They never mentioned any such plan.”
He confirmed that their mother had spoken to them on Saturday and everything seemed fine.
Police keep an open mind about sisters’ whereabouts
Police continue to keep an open mind about where the two may have gone, although they are considering one theory that the pair somehow entered the water. A police helicopter, dog branch and marine unit are focusing on the river and its surrounding area.
Officers have said there is nothing to suggest any criminality about the siblings’ disappearance, nor were there any known mental health concerns which might have explained it.
The sisters, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, were reported missing by their landlord, days after they stated their intention to leave the tenancy they shared. Henrietta and Eliza - who are both from Hungary - are both described as white women of slim build with long brown hair.
Everything we know so far about the sisters’ disappearance
- Officers said there is no indication a third party was involved and that there is nothing to suggest criminality in relation to their disappearance.
- One theory police are considering is that they somehow entered the water.
- Superintendent David Howieson said there is nothing to suggest there were mental health concerns or any other concerns in relation to the sisters that might begin to explain what happened.
- As part of the investigation, it has emerged that the siblings were planning to move out the flat they rented.
- Police said they are focusing on the River Dee as there is no evidence the women left the immediate area.
- Police divers could be seen in the water in the Aberdeen harbour area on Tuesday, while officers are continuing to examine CCTV footage and carry out house-to-house inquiries.
- The women, who are both described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair, are part of a set of triplets and are originally from Hungary.
- Police Scotland said they have the support of police in their home country, who are liaising with the wider family.
What police search of River Dee involves
An extensive search for the two sisters has been carried out in recent days.
Police have been focusing their efforts on the River Dee and surrounding area after the pair were last seen there more than a week ago.
Officers carried out an early morning operation at the site on Tuesday, speaking to pedestrians and motorists in the area to try and shed more light on the sisters’ movements.
The search has involved an array of specialist resources, including the police helicopter, dog branch and marine unit.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments