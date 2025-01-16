Schoolboy, 14, was stabbed about 27 times on London bus, court hears

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed about 27 times on a London bus on the way home from school, a court has heard.

Kelyan Bokassa was fatally injured on a route 472 bus in Woolwich, south-east London, on Tuesday last week.

A boy aged 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Bromley Youth Court on Thursday afternoon charged with murder.

The court heard that the victim was stabbed repeatedly on his journey home and died from a severed femoral artery.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt, the defendant spoke to confirm his identity during a hearing that lasted around 10 minutes.

He was remanded in custody in a youth detention centre and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.

A second boy, aged 15, has also been charged with Kelyan’s murder and is due to appear later on Thursday at the same court.

A 44-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Police were called to Woolwich Church Street, near Woolwich Ferry, just before 2.30pm on January 7.

Kelyan, an aspiring rapper, died shortly after medics arrived at the scene.

His mother Mary Bokassa said her son was kind and caring and liked football, adding: “I can’t believe he is gone. I cannot believe it.”

At a vigil held last week at a church overlooking the bus stop where he was stabbed, one of Kelyan’s friends said the boy had a “pure heart” and would “always be there for you”.