R&B singer Chris Brown has arrived at court in London for a hearing over an alleged bottle attack at a nightclub.

The 36-year-old US musician pleaded not guilty in June to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to Abraham Diaw at the Tape venue, a private members’ club in Hanover Square, Mayfair, on 19 February 2023.

On Friday, Brown is due at London’s Southwark Crown for a plea hearing amid preparations for his trial, which is set for October.

His co-defendant, US national Omololu Akinlolu, 39, has also pleaded not guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Both men are further charged with assaulting Mr Diaw occasioning him actual bodily harm, with Brown also facing one count of having an offensive weapon, a bottle, in a public place.

The two-time Grammy award winner, whose hits include “Run It!” and “Go Crazy”, has managed to press on with his scheduled international tour despite his legal battle.

He is on conditional bail and performed in Cardiff in June as part of a stadium tour which was billed as a celebration of the past 20 years of his career.

More follows...