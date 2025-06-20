For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

R&B singer Chris Brown has arrived at court to face charges over the alleged bottling of a fellow nightclubber at a venue in London two years ago.

The American musician, 36, is accused of pursuing Abraham Diaw around the Mayfair venue, who alleges he was punched and kicked.

Brown was able to continue with his scheduled international tour after he was freed on conditional bail last month.

Brown, accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Diaw in February 2023, is appearing at Southwark Crown Court on Friday morning alongside his co-defendant, US national Omololu Akinlolu, 38, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The musician is accused of using a bottle to attack Abraham Diaw ( REUTERS )

The Go Crazy singer had to pay a £5 million security fee to the court as part of the bail agreement, which is a financial guarantee to ensure a defendant returns to court and may be forfeited if they breach bail conditions.

Brown and Akinlolu have both been charged over the alleged assault at the Tape venue in Hanover Square in Mayfair on February 19 2023.

Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard last month that Mr Diaw was standing at the bar of the Tape nightclub when he was struck several times with a bottle, and was then pursued to a separate area of the nightclub where he was punched and kicked repeatedly.

Brown was arrested at Manchester’s Lowry Hotel at 2am on May 15 by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

He is said to have flown into Manchester Airport on a private jet in preparation for the UK tour dates.

Brown was released from HMP Forest Bank in Salford, Greater Manchester, on May 21.

Shortly after being released from prison, Brown posted an Instagram story referencing his upcoming tour.

It said: “FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE!!! BREEZYBOWL.”