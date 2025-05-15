Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American rapper Chris Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester in the early hours of Thursday morning (15 May) for allegedly attacking a music producer at a London nightclub two years ago.

The musician, 36, is meant to be kicking off a world tour in three weeks, but was detained by Metropolitan Police, who tracked him down at The Lowry Hotel in Salford hours after he arrived in the city on a private jet.

Brown has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The Met told The Independent: “A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 2am on Thursday, May 15 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

“He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on February 19, 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”

Brown was accused by producer Abraham Diaw of assaulting him at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, previously telling The Sun on Sunday: “He hit me over the head two or three times. My knee collapsed as well.”

Diaw has launched a civil claim against Brown for $16m (£12m) in damages for injuries and losses suffered as a result of the alleged incident.

Chris Brown ( Getty Images for Live Nation UK )

The Independent has approached Brown’s representatives for comment.

Brown is scheduled to embark on his Breezy Bowl XX tour, and is due to play at Co-op Live in Manchester next month.

The R&B artist, whose most famous tracks include “Run It!” and “Gimme That”, made headlines in 2009 for assaulting his girlfriend at the time, the singer Rihanna.

He pleaded guilty to felony assault and accepted a plea deal of community labour, five years of probation, and domestic violence counselling.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men's advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org