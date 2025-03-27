Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Brown has announced he will begin touring across Europe and North America this summer in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album.

The controversial singer, 35, shared the news on Instagram, writing: “BREEZY BOWL 20th anniversary TOUR!!!!!!!!!! CELEBRATING 20 years of CB. So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans. I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL.”

The Breezy Bowl XX stadium tour is expected to begin on June 8 in Amsterdam before going on to make stops in London, Dublin, and Paris, among other Western European cities.

Brown will later make the jump across the Atlantic to kick off the North American leg of the tour on July 30 in Miami, Florida. He will continue making stops in other major cities, including Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

He noted that new dates and cities will be added soon. Brown will be joined by special guests Bryson Tiller and Summer Walker, though the latter will only appear during his North American shows.

Pre-sale tickets for both European/UK and North American dates will be available on Brown’s website starting on Tuesday, April 1, at 10 a.m. local time, using the password BREEZY. Fans will have until 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 30, to sign up for pre-sale at this link.

The “Don’t Wake Me Up” singer additionally revealed that he will be bringing back meet and greets. It’s not yet known how much the meet-and-greet package will cost, though Brown came under fire last year for charging fans thousands of dollars to participate in the exclusive interactions.

Brown has consistently toured each year since his 2022 co-headlining engagement with rapper and singer Lil Baby. In 2023, he traveled on his Under the Influence tour, which he then followed up with his 11:11 Tour in 2024.

On his 2023 tour, he made headlines when he was recorded hurling a fan’s phone off-stage during a concert in Berlin. He later addressed the incident on his Instagram Story, writing: “F*** dat phone,” next to a laughing emoji.

Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX Stadium Tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album ( Getty Images for Live Nation UK )

Brown has long been a figure of controversy after he physically assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, for which he was charged with felony assault. He eventually pled guilty to the felony and received five years of probation, community service hours, and domestic violence counseling.

In 2013, he got into an altercation outside a Washington D.C. hotel and ended up punching a man in the face. Brown pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and was sentenced to time served. He spent two days in jail.

Around the same time, he was sentenced to three months at a live-in anger management rehab facility for smashing his mother’s car window with a rock. While in rehab, Brown was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD by doctors. Faculty at the rehab center believed that his past behavioral issues stemmed from his attempts to self-medicate his mood swings and traumas.