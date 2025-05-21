Chris Brown released on bail and can resume world tour

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

US singer Chris Brown was granted £5 million bail by a court over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

Brown, 36, has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors described as an "unprovoked attack" on music producer Abraham Diaw with a tequila bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

The R&B singer has not yet been asked to enter a plea to the charge. Brown was not present at Southwark Crown Court when Judge Tony Baumgartner granted him bail.

After being granted bail, the American musician can continue with his scheduled international tour this year, including in the UK in June and July, as part of his bail conditions.

The Go Crazy singer must pay a £5 million security fee to the court, which is a financial guarantee to ensure a defendant returns to court and may be forfeited if they breach bail conditions.

The tour will also see Brown travel to parts of Europe, the United States and Canada. He must surrender his passport if he is not travelling, Judge Baumgartner said.

open image in gallery Chris Brown was not present at Southwark Crown Court when Judge Tony Baumgartner granted him bail. ( Sean Dempsey/PA )

Brown must live at a specific address known to the court but is not allowed to visit the nightclub and he cannot contact Mr Diaw or apply for international travel documents.

The singer must pay a £4 million security fee to secure his release from prison on Wednesday, and put forward a further £1 million security within a week, the court heard.

He will next appear with his co-defendant, US national Omololu Akinlolu, 38, at the same court on June 20.

Brown and Akinlolu have both been charged relating to the assault which allegedly took place at the Tape venue in Hanover Square in Mayfair on February 19 2023.

Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard last week that Mr Diaw was standing at the bar of the Tape nightclub when he was struck several times with a bottle, and was then pursued to a separate area of the nightclub where he was punched and kicked repeatedly.

Brown was arrested at Manchester’s Lowry Hotel at 2am on Thursday by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

He is said to have flown into Manchester Airport on a private jet last week in preparation for the UK tour dates.

A case management hearing has been set for October 24.