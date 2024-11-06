Manhunt launched after Asda security guard stabbed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A manhunt has been launched after an Asda security guard was stabbed at a shop in London’s Stepney Green area.

Police said a victim in his 30s had been stabbed in the thigh during the stabbing inside a store in the Anchor Retail Park on Tuesday morning.

The security guard was taken to hospital and his injuries were deemed “non-life threatening and non-life changing”, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The force said on Tuesday that urgent enquiries were under way to identify and apprehend the attacker.

Scotland Yard said on Wednesday morning that there had still been no arrest, and that enquiries were ongoing.

An Asda spokesperson said: “We are in contact with our colleague and are providing ongoing support to him. Our thoughts are with him, as well as any colleagues or customers that witnessed this incident.

“Next week marks Respect for Shopworkers Week, and this incident further highlights the urgent need for stronger protections for retail workers. We continue to advocate for acts of violence or abuse against retail workers to be recognised as a standalone criminal offence.

“No colleague should come to work in fear of being attacked.”

The British Retail Consortium warned earlier this year that violence and abuse against shop workers had risen by 50 per cent in the previous year, rising to some 1,300 incidents per day in the 12 months to September 2023.

And the Coop warned last July that criminals had “freedom to loot” as they recorded their highest ever levels of retail crime, shoplifting and antisocial behaviour, totally nearly 1,000 incidents per day in the six months to June 2023.

Matt Hood, Co-op Food’s managing director, said he had seen “horrific incidents of brazen and violent theft” in its stores, and warned that “out of control” levels of crime could deprive communities of their local shops.