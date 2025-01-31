Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Body found in water in Aberdeen near where missing sisters last seen

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32, were reported missing by their landlady

Jabed Ahmed
Friday 31 January 2025 04:45 EST
A body has been found near where two missing sisters were last seen in Aberdeen.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, were reported missing by their landlady after telling her they planned to end their tenancy.

On Monday, Police said extensive searches of the River Dee and the Harbour area, using local and national specialist police resources, including the dive and marine unit, police dogs and air support have now ended.

Police Scotland said on Friday: "The body has been recovered from the water and inquiries are ongoing."

This is a breaking news story, more follows...

