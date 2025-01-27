Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Police end river search for missing Aberdeen sisters last seen three weeks ago

No criminality suspected in hunt for missing sisters from Aberdeen

Barney Davis
Monday 27 January 2025 14:43 EST
Comments
Close
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti: Police search for missing twin sisters in Scotland

Detectives looking for two missing sisters have ended the search of a river and harbour in Aberdeen three weeks after the pair mysteriously vanished.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, were reported missing by their landlady after telling her they planned to end their tenancy.

Police said extensive searches of the River Dee and the Harbour area, using local and national specialist police resources, including the dive and marine unit, police dogs and air support have now ended.

Sisters Henrietta and Eliza Huszti have been missing for more than a week
Sisters Henrietta and Eliza Huszti have been missing for more than a week (Family handout)
Police have searched the river, harbour and surrounding area
Police have searched the river, harbour and surrounding area (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The pair – who are originally from Hungary – are described as white women of slim build with long brown hair and were last seen on a bridge over the River Dee on 7 January.

Investigations into the sisters’ disappearance have now confirmed both women, who were wearing rucksacks, were seen at the same bridge at around 2.50pm on Monday 6 January.

Police continue their search for the sisters
Police continue their search for the sisters (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
The sisters visited the same bridge they were last seen on a day before vanishing
The sisters visited the same bridge they were last seen on a day before vanishing (Police Scotland)

It emerged a text message was sent from Henrietta’s mobile phone to the sisters’ landlady at 2.12am on 7 January, from the area of Victoria Bridge, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.

The phone was then disconnected from the network and has not been active since, police said.

The following day, the sisters’ personal belongings were found inside the flat and the landlady reported her concerns to police.

No criminality is suspected in hunt for the missing sisters
No criminality is suspected in hunt for the missing sisters (Family handout)

Superintendent David Howieson said on Monday: “The investigation continues to trace Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32, who were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee around 2.12am on Tuesday 7 January, 2025.

“Our thoughts are very much with their family at what is a very difficult time.

“Extensive and detailed searches have been carried out of the River Dee and the Harbour area, using local and national specialist police resources, including the dive and marine unit, police dogs and air support, and those of partner agencies.

“These searches have now concluded at this time but enquiries will be ongoing to trace Eliza and Henrietta.

“Coastal areas, both north and south of Aberdeen city, will continue to be searched and any further information received by police will be acted upon.

“I would again stress there is nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday 7 January, 2025.

