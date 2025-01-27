Police end river search for missing Aberdeen sisters last seen three weeks ago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Detectives looking for two missing sisters have ended the search of a river and harbour in Aberdeen three weeks after the pair mysteriously vanished.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, were reported missing by their landlady after telling her they planned to end their tenancy.

Police said extensive searches of the River Dee and the Harbour area, using local and national specialist police resources, including the dive and marine unit, police dogs and air support have now ended.

open image in gallery Sisters Henrietta and Eliza Huszti have been missing for more than a week ( Family handout )

open image in gallery Police have searched the river, harbour and surrounding area ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

The pair – who are originally from Hungary – are described as white women of slim build with long brown hair and were last seen on a bridge over the River Dee on 7 January.

Investigations into the sisters’ disappearance have now confirmed both women, who were wearing rucksacks, were seen at the same bridge at around 2.50pm on Monday 6 January.

open image in gallery Police continue their search for the sisters ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

open image in gallery The sisters visited the same bridge they were last seen on a day before vanishing ( Police Scotland )

It emerged a text message was sent from Henrietta’s mobile phone to the sisters’ landlady at 2.12am on 7 January, from the area of Victoria Bridge, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.

The phone was then disconnected from the network and has not been active since, police said.

The following day, the sisters’ personal belongings were found inside the flat and the landlady reported her concerns to police.

open image in gallery No criminality is suspected in hunt for the missing sisters ( Family handout )

Superintendent David Howieson said on Monday: “The investigation continues to trace Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32, who were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee around 2.12am on Tuesday 7 January, 2025.

“Our thoughts are very much with their family at what is a very difficult time.

“Extensive and detailed searches have been carried out of the River Dee and the Harbour area, using local and national specialist police resources, including the dive and marine unit, police dogs and air support, and those of partner agencies.

“These searches have now concluded at this time but enquiries will be ongoing to trace Eliza and Henrietta.

“Coastal areas, both north and south of Aberdeen city, will continue to be searched and any further information received by police will be acted upon.

“I would again stress there is nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday 7 January, 2025.