Davina McCall shares health update on brain tumour following successful surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Davina McCall has revealed that she has been given the all clear after her recent surgery to remove a benign tumour from her brain.

The 57-year-old TV presenter and Masked Singer judge shared an update online on Saturday (12 April) alongside her boyfriend, hairstylist Michael Douglas, after getting the results from her final MRI scan.

In November, McCall revealed that she underwent an operation to remove a 14mm benign tumour, a colloid cyst, which affects only three in a million people.

She told fans on Saturday: “Last week I had my final MRI, and I was a bit nervous about it because I knew that if any of it was left, then it would grow back, and I’d just have to go through the whole thing again. Which I was prepared to do. I mentally prepared”

Her partner added: “I was nervous too... it’s been such a journey”.

McCall then said: “But it was clear!” as she smiled and hugged her partner.

Douglas shared a photograph of the initial brain scan from November showing the tumour in the middle of McCall’s brain, and another from last week’s MRI, which showed that the tumour had completely disappeared.

“I really want to send a thank you to everyone who supported us,” McCall added. “I want to send a heartfelt thank you from the both of us to Kevin [McCall’s brain surgeon].”

open image in gallery McCall’s MRI brain scans showing the tumour before and after surgery ( Instagram via @DavinaMcCall )

She wrote in the post’s caption: “Our final brain surgery update. Had the final MRI this week. @brain.surgeon.uk got everything out during surgery, it’s not coming back. Thanks so so much to everyone at @onewelbeck and @clevelandclinic . To my mum and @mdlondon for taking such good care of me . To Sarah for being my BFF to my amazing kids. To @brain.surgeon.uk for being the GOAT.”

“I am so so grateful particularly because I know a lot of people have inoperable tumours and I know I’m lucky to be able to draw a line under this and move on with my life when so many people can’t.”

open image in gallery Davina McCall and her partner Michael Douglas sharing ‘good news’ about the presenter’s health ( Instagram via @DavinaMcCall )

“And I’m just gonna say this one more time. Benign does not mean fine.”

According to the London Neurology Partnership, colloid cysts are small fluid-filled sacs located in or around the lateral and third ventricles of the brain.

The presenter’s celebrity colleagues have been sharing their well-wishes online, with Holly Willoughby commenting: “This makes me so happy!!!!! Well done my darling… huge relief for everyone.”

Amanda Holden commented a string of heart-eye emojis in response to the news, while Miss Me? host Miquita Oliver said: “Such wonderful, wonderful news Davina! Love you so much.”

Dermot O’Leary shared a red love-heart emoji, while Katie Piper shared the same.

Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson commented on McCall’s chemistry with Douglas in the video, writing: “Besties !!!! You guys are just so cute together.”

McCall rose to fame presenting the Channel 4 reality show Big Brother, and has gone on to front programmes including Comic Relief, The Million Pound Drop, and ITV’s My Mum, Your Dad. She is also a judge on the ITV shows The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer.

In recent years, McCall has become an advocate for raising awareness around menopause. In 2022, she released a book titled Menopausing: The Positive Roadmap To Your Second Spring, with the aim of ending “the shame and horrific misinformation surrounding menopause”.