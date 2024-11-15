Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Davina McCall has announced she is undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour.

The TV presenter and Masked Singer judge is having the operation to remove a 14mm benign brain tumour, which she discovered during a recent health scan.

She shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday, revealing she had a “very rare” colloid cyst that affects only three in a million people.

open image in gallery ( PA )

In a new video posted to her Instagram account, McCall explained: “Hi, so I’m posting this it will be Friday morning. I’m doing it because a few months ago I did a menopause talk for a company and they offered me a health scan in return, which I thought I was going to ace, but it turned out I had a benign brain tumour called a colloid cyst, which is very rare.”

McCall explained that upon learning about the tumour, she put her “head in the sand for a while” but then sought out advice from neurosurgeons and got different opinions.

“I realised that I have to get it taken out,” she said. “It’s big for the space – it fills the space. It’s 14mm wide. And it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad.”

The presenter will undergo a craniotomy – a surgical procedure to remove part of the skull to access the brain – to take out the cyst.

“Say a prayer for me,” she said.

McCall’s partner Michael Douglas then arrived in the video to assure fans he was taking care of her, and that she would be “off the grid” until she recovers. She will be in hospital for nine days in total.

“I’m just letting people know that I will have my eye on her throughout the procedure,” said Douglas, before joking, “In fact, I offered to do the operation to make sure it was done properly – but they won’t let me.”

McCall remarked they had both “been through a lot” but they remained in good spirits. “I’m going to be off my phone for a while, so Michael might fill you in.”

open image in gallery Presenter revealed she had a ‘very rare’ colloid cyst that affects only three in a million people ( Getty Images for the NTA's )

She assured fans that she is in good hands, and that she has total faith in her surgeon and his team.

“I’m handing the reins over to my surgeon, he knows what he’s doing and I’m going to do the getting better bit after,” McCall said bravely. “I’ll see you on the other side.”

A colloid cyst is a very rare brain tumour, which occurs only in about three in a million people. According to the London Neurology Partnership, colloid cysts are small fluid-filled sacs located in or around the lateral and third ventricle of the brain.

McCall’s celebrity colleagues have been sharing their well-wishes online, with singer-songwriter Kimberly Wyatt writing, “Oh babe, thinking about you – I can only imagine what you must be feeling. Keeping you in my heart and on my mind. Take it easy lovely one.”

open image in gallery Presenter said tumour is 14mm wide ( PA )

BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac added, “You gorgeous woman. Sending every ounce of love xx,” while TV presenter Amanda Holden said she was “sending so much love” to McCall.

TV presenter Rylan said: “We’re all thinking of you beautiful.”

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts added: “All the love gorgeous one!! Sending all the healing vibes. Love you!!”

A spokesperson for The Brain Tumour Charity issued a statement saying it had been supporting McCall in the lead-up to her surgery.

“All of us at The Brain Tumour Charity wish her the best possible outcome for this procedure. As an inspiration to so many, we’re grateful that Davina has chosen to raise awareness of this unique devastating disease.”