The Latest: The Emmy Awards honor the best in television

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards has launched to honor the best of television

Via AP news wire
Sunday 14 September 2025 20:06 EDT
77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards has launched to honor the best of television.

Apple TV+ has the two most nominated shows, “Severance” and “The Studio.”

Comic Nate Bargatze is the host, marking his first time in that role for any awards show. He’s released three Netflix stand-up specials including last December’s “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” and has hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

Sunday's award show airs live on CBS from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers may stream the show live. Standard Paramount+ subscribers can stream it Monday through Sept. 21.

___

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards

