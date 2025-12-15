White Castle recalls thousands of frozen sliders due to undeclared allergen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White Castle is recalling cases of its frozen sliders due to the presence of undeclared allergens.

The fast food chain’s frozen division has initiated a recall on 1,021 cases of its 4-count cartons of Original Sliders, according to a report published by the FDA on Friday.

The recall was issued after a customer notified the brand that they experienced a “non-life-threatening” allergic reaction after consuming one of the Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, which was mistakenly found in the box labeled Original Sliders.

The Jalapeño Cheese burgers contain milk and soy, an allergen not listed on the Original box.

Consumers who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to either substance run the risk of “serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.”

open image in gallery The sliders contain undeclared milk and soy ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The recalled sliders can be identified with the lot codes 9H203521 and 9H203522 ( FDA )

Other than the initial customer complaint, no further illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported.

The affected packages of sliders were shipped to retailers from August to October. They were primarily sold in convenience stores across all 50 states, according to the FDA’s report.

Each recalled product can be identified by the UPC number 0-82988-02969-3. The recalled lot codes are 9H203521 and 9H203522 with a best-by date of April 18, 2026.

Customers are urged to return the recalled product to its place of purchase in exchange for a full refund. Concerns and further questions can be addressed to White Castle using the phone number 1-800-843-2728.

Milk and soy are identified as one of the nine major food allergies in the U.S., along with wheat, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, and sesame, according to the FDA.

Allergic reactions to these nine foods vary but can involve “hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock.”

There have been many different food recalls in the U.S. this year due to allergy risks. Earlier this month, the Choceur-branded Holiday Barks — Cookie Butter flavor and Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon flavor — were also recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that there was a packaging mix-up, as the Cookie Butter Holiday Bark was placed in the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon packaging and vice versa.

Because of the packaging error, the cookie butter bark may contain undeclared pecans, and the other bark may contain undeclared wheat. The affected packages of bark were distributed to Aldi stores across the U.S.

Each affected product can be identified by its lot number, with the cookie butter bark having the lot number 29225 with a best-by date of 5/2026 and the pecan, cranberry & cinnamon flavored bark having the lot number 29225 and a best-by date of 08/2026.