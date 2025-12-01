Aldi’s holiday bark sold across the nation faces recall due to allergens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holiday bark sold at Aldi has been recalled due to the presence of undeclared allergens.

Silvestri Sweets Inc. has issued a voluntary recall on two different varieties of its Choceur-branded Holiday Barks — Cookie Butter flavor and Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon flavor — according to a report published by the FDA.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that there was a packaging mix-up, as the Cookie Butter Holiday Bark was placed in the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon packaging and vice versa.

Because of the packaging error, the cookie butter bark may contain undeclared pecans, and the other bark may contain undeclared wheat, meaning that consumers who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to either substance run the risk of “serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.”

No illnesses or allergic reactions have currently been reported.

open image in gallery The recall was initiated after a packaging mix-up ( noirchocolate - stock.adobe.com )

open image in gallery The Cookie Butter bark may contain undeclared pecans, while the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Bark may contain undeclared wheat ( FDA )

The affected packages of bark were distributed to Aldi stores across the U.S.

Each affected product can be identified by its lot number, with the cookie butter bark having the lot number 29225 with a best-by date of 5/2026 and the pecan, cranberry & cinnamon flavored bark having the lot number 29225 and a best-by date of 08/2026.

Customers are urged to throw away the recalled products. Concerns and further questions can be addressed to Silvestri Sweets using the phone number 1-630-232-2500 from Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST.

Wheat is identified as one of the nine major food allergies in the U.S., along with milk, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, soybeans, and sesame, according to the FDA.

Allergic reactions to these nine foods vary but can involve “hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock.”

There have been many different food recalls in the U.S. this year due to allergy risks. Last month, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams voluntarily recalled one batch of its Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars.

The product contained undeclared wheat and soy, meaning that consumers who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to these ingredients run the risk of “serious or life-threatening allergic reactions” if they consume the ice cream bars.

Jeni’s initiated the recall after “a crunch topping from a separate product was inadvertently introduced to this particular batch of Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars during manufacturing,” according to the FDA. The crunch topping contains wheat and soy, which isn’t on the packaging of the product.

However, there were no reported illnesses at the time.