Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

So tasty, yet so potentially dangerous.

The primary compound in cinnamon has the potential to throttle the efficacy of some prescription medications, researchers at the University of Mississippi have found and announced in a new study. Those adding a little bit of cinnamon to their sugar or hot beverage of choice aren't likely to have any issues, but consuming the spice in high doses could cause complications, the scientists noted.

“Health concerns could arise if excessive amounts of supplements are consumed without the knowledge of health care provider or prescriber of the medications,” Shabana Khan, a principal scientist involved in the study, said. “Overconsumption of supplements could lead to a rapid clearance of the prescription medicine from the body, and that could result in making the medicine less effective.”

The primary compound in cinnamon, cinnamaldehyde, can activate receptors in the body that actually breaks down certain medicines, researchers found.

They also noted in the study that cinnamon oil — typically used in cooking and for toiletries — poses no risk.

That is not the same for cinnamon bark. The study found that bark, especially that of Cassia cinnamon, a cheaper Chinese version of the spice, have the potential to cause medicine-related issues.

New research out of the University of Mississippi found that ingesting high doses of cinnamon could lower the efficacy of some prescription medications ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“True cinnamon from Sri Lanka carries a lower risk due to its reduced coumarin content,” the study's co-author Amar Chittiboyina, associate director of the National Center for Natural Products Research, said. “Coumarin’s anticoagulant properties can be hazardous for individuals on blood thinners.”

Cinnamon typically carried in grocery stores is generally made of Cassia cinnamon bark, according to the New York Post.

If someone consumes a significant amount of cinnamon regularly or has concerns about their cinnamon intake, they should speak to their doctors.

Khan said that anyone relying on medications to stay healthy should check with their doctors before taking supplements that could interact negatively with their treatments.

“People who suffer from chronic diseases — like hypertension, diabetes, cancer, arthritis, asthma, obesity, HIV, AIDS or depression — should be cautious when using cinnamon or any other supplements," Khan said. “Our best advice is to talk to a health care provider before using any supplements along with the prescription medicine. By definition, supplements are not meant to treat, cure or mitigate any disease.”