A third of cinnamon powders and spice blends recently tested contained high levels of lead, a new study has found.

According to a recent Consumer Reports investigation, researchers discovered high lead levels in several cinnamon products. Elevated lead levels were reportedly also present in some multispice products. With cinnamon being a kitchen staple, this discovery may affect the spice’s widespread use in desserts, like snickerdoodles, or savory dishes, like roasted chicken.

The organization’s food safety scientists tested lead levels in 36 ground cinnamon products and spice blends containing cinnamon, such as garam masala and five-spice powder. From mainstream brands like Badia, McCormick and Morton & Bassett, to smaller brands catering to international cuisines, scientists looked at spices purchased from 17 stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and online.

According to their results, the brands with the lowest risk of lead exposure include 365 Whole Foods Market Ground Cinnamon, 365 Whole Foods Market Organic Ground Cinnamon, Loisa Organic Cinnamon, Morton & Bassett San Francisco Organic Ground Cinnamon, Sadaf Cinnamon Powder, and Sadaf Seven Spice blend.

Researchers recommended consumers throw away the 12 products that tested above 1 ppm. Among the 12, the brands that fared the worst with the highest lead levels detected were Paras cinnamon powder at 3.52 ppm and EGN cinnamon powder at 2.91 ppm. The study also revealed that brands like Mimi’s Products, Bowl & Basket, Rani Brand, Zara Foods, Three Rivers, Badia, Deep, and Happy Belly should be avoided.

“Even small amounts of lead pose a risk because, over time, it can accumulate in the body and remain there for years, seriously harming health,” said Dr. James Rogers, Consumer Reports’ director of food safety research and testing. “If you have one of those products, we think you should throw it away.”

He added: “I think, if we actually tested more or tested over time, we might even have found more.”

Last year, more than 500 children were affected by a lead poisoning outbreak caused by ground cinnamon in three different brands of apple purée pouches. This prompted the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to warn against 17 ground cinnamon products due to high levels of lead that could be a threat if regularly consumed.

To avoid lead exposure, experts recommend consumers routinely check product recalls and avoid previously mentioned brands if possible. Lead exposure is one of the greatest concerns in children and pregnant women, causing brain and nervous system damage, developmental delays, and learning and behavioral problems, according to Consumer Reports.

It isn’t just children and pregnant women at risk, as frequent lead exposure has been linked to immune system suppression, reproductive issues, kidney damage, and hypertension in adults.

There are currently no federal guidelines for heavy metals in spices. The limit of 1 ppm used by Consumer Reports in testing is reportedly lower than the levels being used by the American Spice Trade Association (ASTA), the FDA, the European Union, and other regulatory authorities.