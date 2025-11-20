Popular ice cream bars urgently recalled over health risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A batch of popular ice cream bars has been recalled due to an undeclared allergen, posing a major health risk.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is voluntarily recalling one batch of its Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars, according to a Tuesday press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The product contained undeclared wheat and soy, meaning that consumers who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to these ingredients run the risk of “serious or life-threatening allergic reactions” if they consume the ice cream bars.

Jeni’s initiated the recall after “a crunch topping from a separate product was inadvertently introduced to this particular batch of Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars during manufacturing,” according to the FDA. The crunch topping contains wheat and soy, which isn’t on the packaging of the product.

However, there have not been any illnesses reported to date.

open image in gallery The recall batch of Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars was sold at stores nationwide ( U.S. Food and Drug Administation )

The ice cream bars were distributed to grocery stores nationwide and can be identified with the batch code 25-210 at the top of the carton. The recall only affects cartons with this code.

Recalled ice cream can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers can also contact Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams with any concerns.

Wheat is identified as one of the nine major food allergies in the U.S. along with milk, wheat, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, soybeans, and sesame, per the FDA.

Allergic reactions to these nine foods vary but can involve “hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock.”

open image in gallery The ice cream bars were recalled because they contained an undeclared allergen ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

There have been many different food recalls in the U.S. this year due to an allergy risk. In September, Gooder Foods, Inc. recalled two of its Goodles pasta — a boxed mac and cheese that's packed with nutrients like fiber, protein, and prebiotics to support gut health — because they may have contained ingredients that were not listed on the label.

This included five lots of Vegan Is Believin’, a plant-based white cheddar mac and cheese, which may actually contain milk, an ingredient that’s not on the box. In addition, three lots of Here Comes Truffle, a creamy black truffle cheddar pasta, may contain cashew, which is not listed on the box.

The pasta recall also came after Gooder Foods, Inc. received feedback from customers, which included “six reported allergic reactions in connection with Here Comes Truffle and two reported allergic reactions in connection with Vegan is Believin’.”

Also in September, Costco recalled its Dubai-Style Chocolate, made by Rolling Pin, due to a labeling error with the packaging saying the snack had gluten. Instead, the label should have said the chocolates had wheat in them.