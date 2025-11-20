Popular ice cream bars urgently recalled over health risk
Recalled ice cream bars were sold to grocery stores nationwide
A batch of popular ice cream bars has been recalled due to an undeclared allergen, posing a major health risk.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is voluntarily recalling one batch of its Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars, according to a Tuesday press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The product contained undeclared wheat and soy, meaning that consumers who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to these ingredients run the risk of “serious or life-threatening allergic reactions” if they consume the ice cream bars.
Jeni’s initiated the recall after “a crunch topping from a separate product was inadvertently introduced to this particular batch of Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars during manufacturing,” according to the FDA. The crunch topping contains wheat and soy, which isn’t on the packaging of the product.
However, there have not been any illnesses reported to date.
The ice cream bars were distributed to grocery stores nationwide and can be identified with the batch code 25-210 at the top of the carton. The recall only affects cartons with this code.
Recalled ice cream can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers can also contact Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams with any concerns.
Wheat is identified as one of the nine major food allergies in the U.S. along with milk, wheat, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, soybeans, and sesame, per the FDA.
Allergic reactions to these nine foods vary but can involve “hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock.”
There have been many different food recalls in the U.S. this year due to an allergy risk. In September, Gooder Foods, Inc. recalled two of its Goodles pasta — a boxed mac and cheese that's packed with nutrients like fiber, protein, and prebiotics to support gut health — because they may have contained ingredients that were not listed on the label.
This included five lots of Vegan Is Believin’, a plant-based white cheddar mac and cheese, which may actually contain milk, an ingredient that’s not on the box. In addition, three lots of Here Comes Truffle, a creamy black truffle cheddar pasta, may contain cashew, which is not listed on the box.
The pasta recall also came after Gooder Foods, Inc. received feedback from customers, which included “six reported allergic reactions in connection with Here Comes Truffle and two reported allergic reactions in connection with Vegan is Believin’.”
Also in September, Costco recalled its Dubai-Style Chocolate, made by Rolling Pin, due to a labeling error with the packaging saying the snack had gluten. Instead, the label should have said the chocolates had wheat in them.
