Cinnamon sold in 14 states recalled over potential lead contamination

Check your cabinets: Cinnamon powder has been recalled due to potential lead contamination.

TBC Distribution Corporate of Brooklyn is recalling its Lucky Food Brands cinnamon powder, which was distributed across 14 states, according to a report published Tuesday by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was issued after it was found that the product may contain high levels of lead.

Consuming any of these products “could contribute to elevated levels of lead in the blood,” the FDA warned. Health effects depend on the level of lead in the food, age of the consumer, and other factors.

The affected product was sold in 40-gram vacuum-sealed pouches with a best-before date of September 15, 2027.

open image in gallery The recalled cinnamon was distributed to grocery stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, delis, bakeries, and restaurants ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

open image in gallery The affected cinnamon has a best-before date of September 15, 2027 ( FDA )

Lucky Foods cinnamon powder was distributed to grocery stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, delis, bakeries, and restaurants from April 11 through September 1, 2025.

The retailers were located in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

Although no illnesses have been reported, customers are urged not to eat the product.

Any further questions or concerns can be directed to the company using the phone number 718-444-5556, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

The recall comes after the FDA issued a public health alert for six brands of cinnamon, warning that they were contaminated with high levels of lead and may be unsafe in May 2024. Since then, several other cinnamon brands have been listed on the public health alert.

In October, the FDA added two separate updates to its alert, revealing that four other brands of cinnamon contain elevated levels of lead.

“Exposure to these products may be unsafe,” the FDA wrote of the four newly identified cinnamon brands added to its alert.

HAETAE ground cinnamon and Roshni ground cinnamon were added to the alert on October 10. However, a recall was not officially issued for either brand, though the FDA did urge consumers to discard those products.

The HAETAE product has the UPC code: 6251136 034139 and Best by date: February 9, 2025, while the Roshni product has the UPC code: 6251136 034139 and Best by date: February 9, 2025.

Days earlier, the FDA added Durra ground cinnamon and Wise Wife to the health alert, with both distributors issuing a recall for those products.

Durra ground cinnamon was sent to grocery stores in California and Michigan from August 24, 2024, to October 6, 2025. It can be identified with the UPC code: 6251136 034139 and the Best by date: May 2026

Wise Wife, which can be identified by UPC code: 0 688474 302853, was sent to retailers in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Ohio from February 15, 2024, to June 28, 2025.