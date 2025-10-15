16 cinnamon brands to avoid after high levels of lead found in spice blends

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Multiple cinnamon brands are sparking health concerns due to potential lead contamination.

In March 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a public health alert for six brands of cinnamon, warning that they were contaminated with high levels of lead and may be unsafe. Since then, several other cinnamon brands have been listed on the public health alert.

Within the last week, the FDA has added two separate updates to its alert, revealing that four other brands of cinnamon contain elevated levels of lead.

“Exposure to these products may be unsafe,” the FDA wrote of the four newly identified cinnamon brands added to its alert.

HAETAE ground cinnamon and Roshni ground cinnamon were added to the alert on October 10. However, a recall was not officially issued for either brand, though the FDA did urge consumers to discard those products.

open image in gallery Multiple cinnamon brands have been added to the FDA’s public health alert since March 2024 ( Getty Images )

The HAETAE product has the UPC code: 6251136 034139 and Best by date: February 9, 2025, while the Roshni product has the UPC code: 6251136 034139 and Best by date: February 9, 2025.

Days earlier, the FDA added Durra ground cinnamon and Wise Wife to the health alert, with both distributors issuing a recall for those products.

Durra ground cinnamon was sent to grocery stores in California and Michigan from August 24, 2024, to October 6, 2025. It can be identified with the UPC code: 6251136 034139 and the Best by date: May 2026

Wise Wife, which can be identified by UPC code: 0 688474 302853, was sent to retailers in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Ohio from February 15, 2024, to June 28, 2025.

open image in gallery The Durra Ground Cinnamon was recalled this month ( US Food and Drug Administration )

Consuming any of these products “could contribute to elevated levels of lead in the blood,” the FDA warned, with health effects depending on the level of lead in the food, age of the consumer, and more.

The FDA continues to analyze and review samples from various state partners, who “have been continuously sampling ground cinnamon at retail for elevated levels of lead.”

However, these are only the latest updates to the public health alert. Here are the 12 other cinnamon products to look out for, which have been added to the FDA’s list since March 2024: