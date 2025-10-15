Popular rice brand recalls products over possible presence of small stones

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben’s Original rice has recalled a select number of its products due to the possible presence of small stones.

The popular rice brand issued a voluntary recall on its Long Grain White, Whole Grain Brown, and Long Grain & Wild Ready Rice products, according to a report shared Tuesday by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was issued after it was discovered that the rice products could contain small stones. Although the stones are “naturally occurring” and “originate from the rice farm,” consuming them could still pose the risk of an oral or digestive tract injury, according to the FDA.

The affected products were distributed by Associated Grocers, C&S, and Dot Foods from August through September. Impacted retailers include but are not limited to HEB, Target, United Market, Amazon, and Piggly Wiggly.

Each rice product has a listed “best-by” date of August 2026 on the bottom seal of the package with specific batch codes listed here.

open image in gallery The affected rice products were distributed by Associated Grocers, C&S, and Dot Foods ( Getty Images )

There have been no reported illnesses to date, and customers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume the rice and to contact Ben’s Original Consumer Care at 1-800-548-6253 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The recall news comes one week after Sno Pac Foods, based in Minnesota, announced it was recalling two types of its frozen spinach. The recall was issued because the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacterium.

open image in gallery Ben’s Original Long Grain White, Whole Grain Brown, and Long Grain & Wild Ready Rice products were recalled ( Ben's )

The affected products are Del Mar 35-pound Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach and Sno Pac 10-ounce Organic Frozen Spinach. They were distributed nationwide in various retail stores.

Sno Pac Foods issued the recall after a bulk case of spinach from its supplier “was tested and found positive for Listeria monocytogenes,” according to a press release from the FDA.

The production of the frozen spinach products has been suspended while the company “continues to investigate the source of the problem.”

One of the recalled products comes in a 35-pound box and has an expiration date of January 7, 2027. Meanwhile, the second recalled item comes in a 10-ounce, poly retail package, marked with different lot codes and 2027 expiration dates.

Both products can also be identified by their lot codes, which are available here.

Around 1,250 people in the U.S. become ill from listeria each year, and one in six older adults with the infection dies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.