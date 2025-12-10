Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tomato-basil soup sold in 14 U.S. states is being urgently recalled due to concerns about an unlisted allergen.

A routine inspection found that the popular product contained milk, despite the ingredient not being listed on the packaging.

Now, a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has revealed that Lil’ Turtles is recalling all of its Grandma Belle’s Tomato Basil Soup products.

“The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture,” the statement read. “There have been no reports of illness involving the product addressed in this recall, however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

The product, sold in 17-oz glass jars, was available for purchase from September 23, 2022, through December 3, 2025.

open image in gallery A major soup company has recalled one of its products due to milk not being listed as an ingredient ( AP2007 )

It was distributed to supermarkets in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Kentucky, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Kansas, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Utah, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, and Iowa.

Anyone affected by the recall has been urged to contact the company to request a replacement pack.

Consuming dairy is usually safe, but it can be very dangerous for those with a dairy allergy.

Mild symptoms of an anaphylactic reaction include hives, eczema, and stomach aches, according to the Mayo Clinic.

More severe symptoms, which sometimes take longer to appear, can include difficulty breathing, vomiting, and wheezing.

open image in gallery Lil Turtles voluntarily recalled the product after discovering that it contained milk ( FDA )

If someone has an allergic reaction to milk and reports a constricting throat or labored breathing, it is essential to administer an EpiPen or another form of epinephrine injection.

Seeking medical attention is also advised in the event of an anaphylaxis.

Milk is among the nine “major” food allergens identified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The other allergens include eggs, fish, wheat, soybeans, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, and sesame.

The news comes after gallons of fat-free milk were recalled just last week, due to contamination concerns.

Illinois-based brand Prairie Farms voluntarily recalled the product on November 24, after an estimated 320 gallons had already been sold in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Concerns were raised that the Prairie Farms Gallon Fat Free Milk could contain food-grade cleaning agents used to sanitise surfaces.

An FDA statement urged consumers to return the product for a refund or to dispose of it safely.