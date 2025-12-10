Tomato soup sold in 14 states under recall over allergy concerns
The product was recalled after a routine inspection, which found that consumption could cause a serious allergic reaction
Tomato-basil soup sold in 14 U.S. states is being urgently recalled due to concerns about an unlisted allergen.
A routine inspection found that the popular product contained milk, despite the ingredient not being listed on the packaging.
Now, a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has revealed that Lil’ Turtles is recalling all of its Grandma Belle’s Tomato Basil Soup products.
“The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture,” the statement read. “There have been no reports of illness involving the product addressed in this recall, however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious allergic reaction if they consume this product.”
The product, sold in 17-oz glass jars, was available for purchase from September 23, 2022, through December 3, 2025.
It was distributed to supermarkets in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Kentucky, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Kansas, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Utah, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, and Iowa.
Anyone affected by the recall has been urged to contact the company to request a replacement pack.
Consuming dairy is usually safe, but it can be very dangerous for those with a dairy allergy.
Mild symptoms of an anaphylactic reaction include hives, eczema, and stomach aches, according to the Mayo Clinic.
More severe symptoms, which sometimes take longer to appear, can include difficulty breathing, vomiting, and wheezing.
If someone has an allergic reaction to milk and reports a constricting throat or labored breathing, it is essential to administer an EpiPen or another form of epinephrine injection.
Seeking medical attention is also advised in the event of an anaphylaxis.
Milk is among the nine “major” food allergens identified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The other allergens include eggs, fish, wheat, soybeans, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, and sesame.
The news comes after gallons of fat-free milk were recalled just last week, due to contamination concerns.
Illinois-based brand Prairie Farms voluntarily recalled the product on November 24, after an estimated 320 gallons had already been sold in Illinois and Wisconsin.
Concerns were raised that the Prairie Farms Gallon Fat Free Milk could contain food-grade cleaning agents used to sanitise surfaces.
An FDA statement urged consumers to return the product for a refund or to dispose of it safely.
