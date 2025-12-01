Milk recalled due to potential contamination with cleaning agents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of gallons of Prairie Farms’ fat-free milk have been recalled due to contamination concerns.

The dairy company, based in Illinois, issued a voluntary recall of select Prairie Farms Gallon Fat Free Milk, according to a press release shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was initiated after the company determined the products may contain food-grade cleaning agents — substances used to sanitise food-contact surfaces that could cause illness if ingested.

Prairie Farms identified the potential quality issue on November 24 and immediately launched an investigation. The affected milk was subsequently pulled from store shelves, though an estimated 320 gallons had already been sold.

The recalled milk was produced at the company’s Iowa facility and distributed to Woodman’s stores in Illinois and Wisconsin.

open image in gallery Prairie Farms recalled its fat-free milk because it may contain food-grade cleaning agents that could cause illness ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Prairie Farms sold the recalled milk at Woodman’s stores in Illinois and Wisconsin ( U.S. Food and Drug Administration )

The recalled product can be identified by the DEC08 code date and the PLT19-145 plant code. It also has the Impacted Production Window Timestamp of 17:51–21:23 and the UPC 7273023117.

While there haven’t been any illnesses reported to date, “consumers who purchased the product with the above code dates should not consume it,” the FDA warned. Instead, “they may safely dispose of it or return it to the store for a refund.”

The fat-free milk recall comes amid a string of recent U.S. dairy product recalls linked to contamination concerns. Just last week, Boar’s Head pulled several pecorino romano cheeses — including its grated and standard varieties — over the risk of Listeria.

Big Y, a supermarket chain that carries Boar’s Head items, noted that Ambriola Company also recalled the brand’s pecorino romano wedge, citing the “potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes in other products that are impacted to keep customer safety a priority.”

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the cheeses, though the recalls of the grated and traditional pecorino romano varieties have been classified as Class I.

This means it is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Although symptoms can vary, a Listeria infection can “cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”

Short-term symptoms among healthy individuals with a Listeria infection can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, and abdominal pain. Listeria is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States, killing roughly 260 people per year.