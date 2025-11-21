Popular dessert bun recalled over potential health risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular dessert bun has been recalled due to an undeclared allergen, posing a major health risk.

Prime Food Processing LLC of Brooklyn, New York, is voluntarily recalling 2,243 cases of two of its dessert bun varieties, according to a report published Thursday by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The brand’s Lava Bun with Salted Egg Yolk and Lava Bun with Green Tea Flavor were recalled after it was discovered during an internal product review that the packaging did not list “milk” as a potential allergen, meaning that consumers who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of “serious or life-threatening allergic reactions” if they consume the buns.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have currently been reported.

The affected buns were distributed to Asian grocery stores in 33 states from April 2 to November 14. The states were: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

open image in gallery The recalled buns were distributed to Asian grocery stores from April 2 to November 14 ( FDA )

open image in gallery An internal product review discovered that the packaging did not list milk as a potential allergen ( FDA )

Each affected product can be identified by its UPC code, with the Salted Egg Yolk buns having the code 97903705873 with a bright orange package and the Green Tea flavored buns having the code 97803705883.

Both products have the same lot range code of 25092-25318 and an expiration date range of July 2026 through March 2027.

The recalled dessert buns can be returned to the place of purchase with the uneaten buns and packaging in exchange for a full refund. Concerns and further questions can be addressed to Prime Foods using the phone number 718-963-2323 from Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Milk is identified as one of the nine major food allergies in the U.S., along with wheat, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, soybeans, and sesame, according to the FDA.

Allergic reactions to these nine foods vary but can involve “hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock.”

open image in gallery No allergic reactions or illnesses have currently been reported ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

There have been many different food recalls in the U.S. this year due to an allergy risk. Earlier this week, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams voluntarily recalled one batch of its Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars, according to a Tuesday press release from the FDA.

The product contained undeclared wheat and soy, meaning that consumers who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to these ingredients run the risk of “serious or life-threatening allergic reactions” if they consume the ice cream bars.

Jeni’s initiated the recall after “a crunch topping from a separate product was inadvertently introduced to this particular batch of Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars during manufacturing,” according to the FDA. The crunch topping contains wheat and soy, which isn’t on the packaging of the product.

However, there have not been any illnesses reported to date.