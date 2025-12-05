Wegmans mixed nuts recalled over health risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wegmans is recalling cases of its mixed nuts due to a dangerous health risk.

Two varieties of the grocery store’s Deluxe Unsalted Mixed Nuts are being recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella, a type of bacteria that can cause a common bacterial illness, according to an announcement shared Tuesday by the brand.

Affected products can be identified by two different containers. The 34-ounce Family Pack has the UPC 0-77890-42131-4, Lot code # DC 58041, and Best By date of July 28, 2026, located below the lid on the side of the tub.

The 11-ounce bags affected by the recall can be identified by the UPC, 0-77890-42135-2, with the Lot Code DC 58171 and Best By date of August 10, 2026, printed on the bottom back of the bag.

Wegmans did not specify how many cases of the nuts were affected by the recall, nor did the company provide a list of states to which the products were shipped.

Wegmans’ Deluxe Unsalted Mixed Nuts have been recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella ( jc_studio - stock.adobe.com )

While there have not been any illnesses reported to date, Wegmans urged shoppers to return the mixed nuts to the place of purchase for a full refund. The nut mix included almonds, cashews, pistachios, and pecans.

The Independent has contacted Wegmans for additional information.

Salmonella infections can occur anywhere between 12 to 72 hours after eating food that is contaminated with the bacteria, and symptoms can “usually last four to seven days,” per the FDA. “Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections,” according to the health organization.

Salmonella is the second leading cause of foodborne illnesses in the U.S., according to the CDC. The organization also notes that each year, there are 1.35 million illnesses, 420 deaths, and 26,500 hospitalizations due to salmonella.

There have been some major outbreaks of salmonella in the U.S. this year. In September, several home delivery meal kits from Metabolic Meals were linked to another multi-state salmonella outbreak, which left seven people hospitalized.

The affected microwaveable meals, delivered the week of July 28 across different states, included: Four Cheese Tortellini with Pesto Sauce and Grilled Chicken, Low Carb Chicken Teriyaki and Vegetables, Black Garlic & Ranch Chicken Tenders with Roasted Vegetables, and Sliced Top Sirloin with Roasted Peanut Sauce and Summer Vegetables.

Wegmans previously issued a health warning to shoppers about a different product. Last month, the company recalled its Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese due to potential Listeria contamination. The affected product was sold between November 14 and 25 at Wegmans stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.