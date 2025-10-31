Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The massive listeria outbreak caused by contaminated ready-to-eat meals has now caused at least six deaths and has led to 27 hospitalizations across 18 states, according to the CDC.

The FDA is urging people to check their freezers to see if they have bought any of the tainted products linked to the wave of illnesses.

Nate’s Fine Foods, which manufactures the products linked to the outbreak, released a statement on September 29, informing consumers that listeria had been detected in its products.

At the time, the company said that it was recalling the pasta dishes out of an “abundance of caution.”

open image in gallery A listeria outbreak has been detected dishes containing pasta sourced from Nate’s Fine Foods, like this product

Now, deaths have been recorded in Utah, Texas, Michigan, Illinois, Oregon, and Hawaii. According to Newsweek, the outbreak has also been linked to the tragic loss of one woman’s pregnancy.

Over 245,000 pounds of pasta, including fettuccine, linguine, and penne, have been recalled so far as manufacturers work to prevent further infections.

The contaminated ready-to-eat meals have been found to have been sold at Walmart, Trader Joe's, Kroger, Giant Eagle, Sprouts Farmers Market, Demers Food, Marketside, and Albertsons.

Symptoms of a listeria infection typically appear within two weeks and often begin with gastrointestinal problems. Shortly after, it can cause fever, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, muscle aches, and headaches.

Infections can be severe for people over 65 and for pregnant women, as severe cases can lead to stillbirths, premature delivery, and newborns having serious infections of their own.

The FDA released a public statement urging people with symptoms to seek medical attention and announced that it would conduct further investigations into the safety of pasta dishes.

open image in gallery Listeria has been found to cause headaches, gastrointestinal problems and fever but it is especially dangerous for pregnant women ( Getty/iStock )

“Nate's Fine Foods, Inc., does not sell affected products direct to retail,” the statement read. “The firm is working with the FDA and their customers to determine if additional recalls are needed.

“More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

The FSIS has released a list of products suspected to contain listeria. Customers who have purchased the ready-to-eat meals have been forced to throw them away or seek refunds.

Nate’s Fine Foods released a public statement apologizing for its role in the outbreak.

“Nate's Fine Foods sincerely apologizes for the concern this may cause,” a spokesperson for the brand wrote. “We remain fully committed to transparency and to taking every necessary step to protect the health and trust of our consumers.”

The outbreak began last year, with FreshRealm, a food manufacturing company, now confirming through genetic testing that the listeria detected in their own products in 2024 matched the strain causing the current wave of infections.