Health warning issued after potential listeria contamination of popular meal-kit dishes
- US health officials have issued a public health alert for HelloFresh meal kits containing spinach due to potential listeria contamination.
- The affected products are HelloFresh Ready Made Meals Cheesy Pulled Pork Pepper Pasta and Unstuffed Peppers with Ground Turkey, produced by FreshRealm.
- The contamination was identified after FreshRealm notified the USDA that spinach used in the meals tested positive for listeria bacteria.
- This warning is linked to a broader listeria outbreak, previously tied to FreshRealm's heat-and-eat pasta dishes, which resulted in at least four deaths and 20 illnesses.
- Consumers who have these specific meal kits are advised not to eat them and to dispose of them immediately, as listeria can be dangerous for vulnerable individuals.