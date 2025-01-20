The best and worst outfits at Donald Trump’s inauguration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On Monday (January 20) Donald Trump and JD Vance were sworn in as the 47th president and vice president of the United States.

Although the goal of the inauguration may have been to celebrate the start of a new political term, the subject of many viral social media posts came from the attendees and what they were wearing.

In some cases, the outfit was too casual or didn’t fit the proper aesthetic of the event, and in others, it stood out in just the right way.

Here are the best and worst-dressed attendees at Trump’s inauguration.

BEST

Usha Vance

open image in gallery Usha’s outfit was designed by Oscar de la Renta ( REUTERS )

The second lady, and wife to Vice President JD Vance wore an outfit designed by Oscar de la Renta. The ensemble included a pair of knee-high Manolo Blahnik Lina boots in addition to a structured blush-pink coat with a high collar and a belted waist.

Carrie Underwood

open image in gallery Underwood wore a sleeveless gray dress by Opificio Modenese ( AP )

The American Idol winner was styled by Marina Toybina as she wore a sleeveless gray dress by Opificio Modenese with silver accessories — a more toned-down version of the more sequins-heavy outfits she normally wears while performing.

Although her performance of “America the Beautiful” may not have gone as planned, fans were still obsessed with her simple yet elegant outfit.

Jill Biden

open image in gallery Fans fawned over the purple color of Dr Biden’s outfit ( Getty Images )

The previous First Lady said goodbye to the White House in an all-purple outfit, complete with a dress and tailored double-breasted coat cinched at the waist, matching gloves, and pointed-toe pump.

Similar to Usha’s outfit Dr Biden drew attention for the striking color of her coat as many people interpreted the purple to be a statement of unifying the country’s two political parties — the Democrats (blue) and the Republicans (red).

Barack Obama

open image in gallery Barack Obama attended Trump’s inauguration without Michelle ( Getty )

Although the former president had shown up without his wife, he still made sure to look his best for the occasion wearing a black suit with a blue-striped tie, showing that in some cases, simple is best.

Melania Trump

open image in gallery The outfit led to various memes over the way the hat cast a shadow over her face ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

The First Lady earned many comments on her outfit in which she was fully decked out in Adam Lippes. Melania wore a navy blue silk-and-wool overcoat with large lapels buttoned up to reveal an ivory scarf peeking through. The dark and defining look was paired with a wide-brimmed top hat by Eric Javits shielding the top half of her face.

Despite appearing put-together, the outfit led to various memes over the way the hat cast a shadow over her face as she was compared to fictional characters such as the McDonald’s Hamburglar.

WORST

Lauren Sanchez

open image in gallery Sanchez wore an Alexander McQueen suit ( Getty Images )

Jeff Bezos’s fiancée attended Trump’s inauguration wearing an all-white outfit. However, after she removed her fuzzy coat, she revealed an Alexander McQueen suit featuring a white blazer and wide-leg trousers. Sanchez opted out of a blouse, instead revealing a matching white lace bra.

Sanchez received swift and harsh judgment for the daring outfit, which many people on X described as “inappropriate.”

“Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable,” one person wrote.

John Fetterman

open image in gallery The senator wore gray gym shorts and a hoodie ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

The Pennsylvania Senator looked like he arrived at the inauguration ceremony straight from the gym as he was seen wearing a black hoodie and gray shorts.

Kellyanne Conaway

open image in gallery Conway repeated the outfit she wore in 2016 ( Getty Images )

The former Trump counselor was seen wearing the exact same outfit she wore to his first inauguration back in 2017. At the time, she described her red-collared, blue-and-white striped coat with matching red leather gloves as “Trump revolutionary wear.”